Wildfire northwest of Helena fully contained

Firefighters fully contained a wildfire that burned approximately 3 acres Monday evening northwest of Helena.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. along Three Mile Road near Birdseye Road, and officials said it was 100% contained about three hours later.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said two homes along Murray Drive were evacuated, but residents were allowed to return around 6:40 p.m.

No structures were lost in the fire, and the sheriff's office is investigating the cause.

The sheriff's office, the Birdseye Rural Fire Department, multiple volunteer fire departments from the Helena Valley, and a helicopter from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation responded to the blaze.

