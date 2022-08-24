Wildfire near Canyon Ferry Dam now 75% contained

The Rising Moon fire was listed at 135 acres and being 75% contained Wednesday, after it prompted evacuations earlier in the week near Canyon Ferry Dam.

The fire, believed to be caused by lightning, was reported 8:45 p.m. Monday. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring on several roadways to the west of the dam.

Fire behavior was described as minimal on Wednesday, with officials saying it was being managed as a Type 3 Incident with 75 personnel on-site. Type 3 incidents use significant resources until control is achieved. The evacuation orders put in place Monday were lifted Tuesday night.

The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby, fire officials said.

The sheriff’s department reported that one garage had been lost and one home had been damaged.

Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department requested mutual aid from surrounding fire departments and the U.S. Forest Service committed resources. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire department were managing the fire under unified command.

Officials say fire danger remains high in the area as dry and hot conditions continue. They urge the public to make sure that they have a plan to evacuate on short notice if necessary. Go to www.mtfireinfo.org to learn more about how to prepare your family and your property for wildfire.