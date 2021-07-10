Wildfire burning near Wolf Creek, Craig prompts evacuations

Evacuations are underway near the Craig River Road area, and Interstate 15 southbound traffic is being turned around near the Craig exit due to a wildfire in the area which began Saturday.
Wolf Creek Fire Chief Rocky Infanger said evacuations are occurring in the Craig River Road area.
"7 Mile Road is closed from Craig. Hwy 287 is closed from Craig to 7 Mile Road. Frontage Road is closed between Craig and Wolf Creek," a Facebook post from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office states.
The wildfire is burning between Craig and Wolf Creek and has been deemed the Rock Creek Fire by the Montana Department of Natural Resources.
Fire Information Central Land Officer Crystal Beckman with DNRC said the fire is approximately 500 acres in size.
It is burning on both sides of Highway 287.
"Right now the concern is on the east side where it's burning toward the highway," Beckman said.
No cause of the fire was given.
Sal Salvatore, who does maintenance for fire trucks used by the Dearborn Volunteer Fire Department, said he heard a call go out on the scanner regarding the fire about 4 p.m. He said he started by the interstate and then headed south toward Craig.
The DNRC said it is working with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, Lewis and Clark County, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the Montana Department of Transportation, and multiple volunteers fire departments through county mutual aid.
Other than firefighters, resources being used include an air tanker, two helicopters, a helitack crew, and multiple fire engines.
There are other fires burning northeast of Helena in the national forest. The Balsinger Fire, 7 miles west of Neihart, has several spots that are burning, including a 150-acre area, a 35-40 acre area, a 20-acre spot and another 2 acres, officials said. The Ellis Fire, 3 miles southwest of the Smith River, is estimated at 170 acres.
Also, the Lewis and Clark County commissioners approved a resolution Friday to adopt Stage 1 fire restrictions, making them the second county board in the area to take such action in as many days.
The new fire restrictions will began Saturday and will be in effect until rescinded.
The decision is a result of current hot, dry and windy conditions across much of Western Montana which is forecasted to continue for the foreseeable future, officials said, adding fire restrictions are one of the best prevention tools used to limit human activities that often lead to wildfires.
The restrictions prohibit campfires, except for exempted areas, and smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, or in an area cleared of all flammable materials.
Jefferson County Commissioners, in coordination with federal and state partners, have approved Stage 1 fire restrictions for the county, which also to began Saturday, the sheriff said Thursday.
For more information on fires across Montana, go to the DNRC Fire Map: https://gis.dnrc.mt.gov/apps/firemap/?config=appconfigs/config_secure.json#
This story will be updated.