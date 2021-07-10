Wildfire blazes near Wolf Creek, Craig prompt evacuations

Evacuations are underway near the Craig River Road area, and Interstate 15 southbound traffic is being turned around near the Craig exit due to a wildfire in the area which began Saturday.

Wolf Creek Fire Chief Rocky Infanger said evacuations are occurring in the Craig River Road area.

"7 Mile Road is closed from Craig. Hwy 287 is closed from Craig to 7 Mile Road. Frontage Road is closed between Craig and Wolf Creek," a Facebook post from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office states.

The wildfire is burning between Craig and Wolf Creek and has been deemed the Rock Creek Fire by the Montana Department of Natural Resources.

Fire Information Central Land Officer Crystal Beckman with DNRC said the fire is approximately 500 acres in size.

It is burning on both sides of Highway 287.

"Right now the concern is on the east side where it's burning toward the highway," Beckman said.

Beckman said more information will be released soon.