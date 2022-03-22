Wild Wings festival returning to Choteau for Freezout Lake migration

The peach-stained horizon offers the first hints of the impending sunrise.

The lake water stands still except for the occasional ripple from the morning breeze. A symphony of honks, cackles and flapping wings fill the air as a patchwork of white and black feathers rises and falls above the water.

Perhaps the most anticipated event of March in Montana is the annual spring waterfowl migration where tens of thousands of snow geese and tundra and trumpeter swans show up at Freezout Lake Wildlife Management Area south of Choteau. To celebrate the arrival of the birds, a three-day public festival known as Wild Wings will be held March 25-27 in Choteau.

The event is sponsored by several organizations and businesses in the Choteau and Fairfield area and in coordination with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Freezout Lake Wildlife Management Area.

“The event is a way to tap into all of the people coming through the area and the general tourism component of it,” said Brent Lonner, biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

According to Lonner, the inaugural Wild Wings event was held in 2019. Due to complications from COVID, however, the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021. Event organizers are grateful to see the celebration's return this year.

Freezout Lake Wildlife Management Area, located between Choteau and Fairfield, is the epicenter for snow geese activity during this time. Some 230 species of birds use Freezout Lake, and it is a major resting stop for snow geese traveling northbound from California, Texas and the Gulf Coast. As many as 300,000 snow geese and 10,000 tundra and trumpeter swans may congregate at Freezout Lake for a few weeks in mid-March before slowly making their way north to their nesting grounds in Alberta and central Saskatchewan in Canada.

“Once they cross the Montana border, Freezout Lake is one of the main places for them to stop to rest and refuel,” said Lonner.

Between the security found in the water of Freezout Lake and the waste grain left behind in the surrounding fields, Lonner explained that the area makes for the perfect pitstop for the birds before continuing in their journey.

Lonner noted that the large amounts of persistent ice still on the lake will likely impact bird numbers this year, however, they are still observing an average of around 2,000 snow geese a day.

Why the huge public interest in observing the birds annually?

“Folks’ interest in the natural world around them is getting bigger and bigger,” said Lonner. “In Montana, this is the only place to see this large of a concentration of birds.”

“It’s a really cool physical phenomenon of thousands of birds lifting up around you,” said Maggie Carr, co-owner of Dropstone Outfitting in Choteau and one of the event organizers.

The Wild Wings celebration begins on Friday evening with a meet and greet at the Stage Stop Inn Convention Center in Choteau. Later that night Lonner will lead a presentation on migration along the Rocky Mountain Front.

The activities continue early Saturday with free guided caravan tours of Freezout Lake Wildlife Management Area. Carr said there is someone who goes out and counts the birds each morning and can best direct the tour groups to the best viewing spots.

Saturday afternoon will feature a second presentation by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ biologists as well as the Choteau Arts Spring Migration Show, which will include live music, refreshments and other activities.

The fun continues Saturday evening with the Old Trail Museum’s Wild Game Feed featuring a potluck dinner of wild game and non-game dishes, silent and live auctions, and a 50/50 drawing.

Additional guided tours of Freezout Lake will take place early Sunday morning as well.

Those interested in the bird migration but unable to attend the Wild Wings events can keep track of the movements from home with an online migration status tracker managed by FWP. To view the web page, visit fwp.mt.gov and click on the Conservation Tab at the top. From the menu on the left, select WMAs, then search for Freezout Lake WMA. Once on the Freezout Lake WMA site, click on the “Freezout Lake WMA Story Map” link under the photo.

Although not necessary, those planning to attend the Wild Wings event can pre-register at visitchoteau.com/wings-registration. For more information, call the Freezeout Lake Wildlife Management Area at 406-467-2646 or visit the Wild Wings Facebook page at facebook.com/wildwingschoteau.

“It’s a really fun family event for people and provides the opportunity for people to learn more about the migration of the birds and more about this particular area of Montana,” said Carr.

