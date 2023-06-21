Wild Montana's Wild Divide Chapter will have a program Thursday that discusses how the Montana Natural Heritage Program is using community-gathered data to help protect threatened species.

The program is 6 - 7:30 p.m., in the Montana Wild Auditorium, 2668 Broadwater Ave, Helena.

It is free and open to the public.

In this program, scientists are building a database of rare and endangered species in Montana. To gather more data, the program has turned to community science applications like eBird and iNaturalist, allowing the public to contribute valuable observations of wildlife.

These efforts enhance the understanding of species' habitats and involve people in conservation work.