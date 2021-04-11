Wide variety of Montana projects share $500K in film grants

A look at a man who wrote about Montana, a proposed documentary about a Miles City high school trainer prosecuted for molesting boys, a look at veteran suicide, a film that will use authentic Blackfeet and Shoshone languages and a television series about a ranching family in the Treasure State are among 14 film productions that will share $500,000 in film grants from the Montana Film Office.

Recipients of the Big Sky Film Grant were announced recently by the Montana Department of Commerce. The productions are to film at locations across Montana.

The projects have a total estimated production cost of almost $126 million and it is believed they will spend nearly $72 million in Montana, officials said. Forty-two projects requested more than $5 million in grant dollars this year, with $500,000 available through the grant for fiscal year 2021.

The Big Sky Film Grant builds partnerships with filmmakers to create good-paying Montana film industry jobs, state officials said. The grant program enhances the marketing efforts of Montana’s tourism regions and advocates for the state’s people, history and overall quality of life.

Montana Film Commissioner Allison Whitmer said in a news release that the grant is one of several incentives the state offers to filmmakers that makes Montana competitive with other states.