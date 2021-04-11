Wide variety of Montana projects share $500K in film grants

A look at a man who wrote about Montana, a proposed documentary about a Miles City high school trainer prosecuted for molesting boys, a look at veteran suicide, a film that will use authentic Blackfeet and Shoshone languages and a television series about a ranching family in the Treasure State are among 14 film productions that will share $500,000 in film grants from the Montana Film Office.
Recipients of the Big Sky Film Grant were announced recently by the Montana Department of Commerce. The productions are to film at locations across Montana.
The projects have a total estimated production cost of almost $126 million and it is believed they will spend nearly $72 million in Montana, officials said. Forty-two projects requested more than $5 million in grant dollars this year, with $500,000 available through the grant for fiscal year 2021.
The Big Sky Film Grant builds partnerships with filmmakers to create good-paying Montana film industry jobs, state officials said. The grant program enhances the marketing efforts of Montana’s tourism regions and advocates for the state’s people, history and overall quality of life.
Montana Film Commissioner Allison Whitmer said in a news release that the grant is one of several incentives the state offers to filmmakers that makes Montana competitive with other states.
“Film, television and commercial productions have a direct economic impact in Montana, creating good-paying jobs and infusing outside dollars into Montana communities,” she said.
The following projects will receive funding:
Feature film and television grant
• “Buds Eternal” (Feature film) will receive $25,000 to film in Missoula. This is a story about three best friends who come to Montana when one of them inherits his late grandfather’s luxury mountain estate. Ryan Dickie, producer/writer/director.
• “Defending our Defenders” (Documentary) will receive $25,000. Montanans are 22% more likely to become a suicide statistic than anywhere else in the United States. For soldiers dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, there is no place more likely for them to have an attempt at suicide. J. Lazarus Auerback, producer/director.
• “Diamondback” (Feature film) will receive $100,000. “Diamondback” is an action-packed, revenge drama, set in 1880s Montana and featuring a fiercely independent, Black, Apache-trained warrior determined to take down the outlaws who killed her father. Jennia Fredrique Aponte, director.
• “Sooyii (Creatures)” (Feature film) will receive $40,000 to film in Dupuyer. “Sooyi” is a historical drama taking place in the early 18th Century about a young Blackfeet man, the lone survivor of a deadly disease that decimates his camp, who joins forces with the daughter of an enemy tribe. The film will be cast entirely of Native peoples and will be one of the first films to use only the authentic Blackfeet and Shoshone languages with English subtitles. Krisztian Kery, writer/director.
• “Wild Animal” (Feature film) will receive $45,000. This story is inspired by Montana's own Ireland Moran who started fighting in the cage at 13. Joseph Marconi, writer/director.
• “Yellowstone” (Television series) will receive $50,000. Kevin Costner is patriarch of a ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching on their land. Taylor Sheridan, writer/director/producer.
Resident filmmaker grant
• “Aaron” (Feature film) will receive $15,000. It is about a 13-year-old boy who is orphaned in his remote Montana home by World War I and the pandemic of 1918. Travis Fine, writer/director/producer.
• “Do You Know Where Your Parents Are?” (Feature film) will receive $50,000. The film portrays the dynamics within a three-generational family against the backdrop of a multimillion-dollar empire. Michelle Hartly, executive producer,
• “Landscapes of a Western Mind: The Story of Ivan Doig” (Documentary) will receive $30,000 to film the story of how an iconic author saw the world, through the landscapes that shaped him. Produced by Kristina Martin, Nic Davis, Scott Sterling, and Aaron Pruitt in partnership with Montana Public Broadcasting Service.
• “Mankind’s Greatest Story” (Documentary) will receive $25,000 to film a mosaic of discovery stories and historical revelations chronicling the first inhabitants of Montana from the period of 10-15K years ago. Seth Warren, producer/director.
• “Stolen Sisters” (Documentary) This documentary will explore the issues that involve tribal women and how this has affected them. It will showcase how the Montana task force is making a positive difference in tribal women’s lives and helping them finally find justice. Scott Duthie, producer.
Development grant
• “The Adventures of Nicholas Gnome” (Television, streaming) This will receive $25,000 to film and provide educational content for children. Nick Greil, director/producer.
• “The Program” (Documentary) will receive $25,000. When a Facebook friend request unearths decades of male child sexual abuse at a school, former student athletes and their lawyers seek justice and fight for future victims in the state Legislature.
James "Doc" Jensen was sentenced in 2018 to nearly 30 years in prison. There were at least 32 men who claimed he abused them while he was a trainer at Custer County District High School in Miles City. Ann Rogers, director/producer.
• “The Story of Us: A History of the Women Who Help Shape Montana” (Television) will receive $20,000. This project will highlight and feature the history of Montana’s women and their stories. Kimberly Hogberg, producer.
The production of films, television shows and commercials contributed $47.6 million to Montana’s economy from January 2019 to June 2020, according to the state.
Over that same time, 117 productions were filmed in Montana, directly spending $23.9 million in Montana communities, supporting 280 jobs, and contributing $1.3 million in local tax revenue.
For more information about the Big Sky Film Grant, visit MONTANAFILM.COM.