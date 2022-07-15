'Who you are is valid': Montana Pride 2022 kicks off Sunday in Helena

So a cowboy and a drag queen walk into a bar: Welcome to Montana Pride.

Montana Pride, formerly known as Big Sky Pride, will take place July 17-24 in Helena.

This multi-day event is known for attracting crowds of around 10,0000 to 12,000. Montana Pride’s president Kevin Hamm is estimating an even bigger number this year.

One event that grows in popularity each year is the Drag Brunch at the Oddfellow Inn and Farm on July 17 that is currently sold out.

”Show up. Don’t worry about FOMO (fear of missing out),” said Hamm. “There’s so much going on for everyone and most things are free. There are really good things going on with education and art with the Myrna Loy, Grandstreet Theater, Holter Museum of Art, and many more.”

The Montana Pride Parade will take place July 23 at 11 a.m. to noon from Neill to Anchor Park down Last Chance Gulch. Directly after, the Montana Pride Rally is at Anchor Park.

“Pride” means something different to everyone, but to Hamm, it is resilient self-validation.

“Pride means ‘I really don’t care what others think about me.' It’s ‘who you are is valid’,” said Hamm. “The visibility that Pride gives us is a bridge to go from self-loathing to self-loving.”

Hamm noted the difference in Montana Pride compared to Pride in big city celebrations is that big city Prides are mostly isolated events. In Helena, the Pride celebration is integrated into many parts of the community, not just one area.

“In Helena, there is not a lot of visibility. There are no known ‘gay areas,’ so we work with the community to put on events throughout the week that cover all interests and parts of the queer spectrum,” stated Hamm. “These activities are happening at places people go to on a regular basis. This lets people know that they are safe and they are welcome.”

An example Hamm cited was the 2013 Pride celebration compared to the 2014 Pride celebration, both in Butte.

In 2013, it was hosted at the Copper King Hotel and Convention Center. No one other than those in attendance and the workers at the hotel knew it was going on. In 2014, the Pride celebration was held in uptown Butte from broad daylight to late into the night.

“When Pride is integrated into a city, the city loves it, and as Pride grows, the city grows,” said Hamm. “Be visible, be proud because not everyone knows queer people or knows people in their life are queer. Lack of a bridge to understanding is what we’re trying to fix.”

Businesses marked with a “Pride Inside'' sticker offer special discounts and other merchandise. Montana Pride merchandise and Pride Guides will be located along the downtown Helena Walking Mall from 3 to 7 p.m. on July 22.

Leading up to Montana Pride, the Helena City Commission has approved temporarily suspending the city’s ordinances related to alcohol consumption and open containers within the downtown urban renewal district on July 23, according to previous Independent Record reporting.

This means that Friday night after the Once More with Glitz street drag show and dance party at 7 p.m., attendees can scatter from Miller’s Crossing all the way to the Western Bar with drinks in hand.

“I catch slack a lot for being able to get open containers (for Montana Pride), particularly from people who don’t like my politics or my community, but I get it because I’m pushy. I don’t take ‘no’ for an answer,” said Hamm. “For 2 1/2 years, the city commission has told city staff to come up with a process to make (open containers) more accessible, but every year, I have to go before the city and plead my case because there is still no process.”

For those who want to get a temporary suspension of city alcohol ordinances for their own events and celebrations, Hamm offered that he would gladly help with the process.

Montana Pride’s president has been working closely with local law enforcement, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, and the Montana Human Rights Network to make the safety of those in attendance a top priority, the Independent Record previously reported.

“I don’t want to downplay the (safety) issue. It’s a legit concern,” said Hamm. “But the other side of it is going back into the closet. I never want someone to have to go back there.”

Hamm quoted a tweet from D’Shaun L. Harrison, who calls himself “a Black, fat, queer and trans theorist and abolitionist.”

“To be visibly Queer is to choose your happiness over your safety,” tweeted Harrison on Jan. 29, 2019.

With poetry, pottery, drag shows, trivia, yoga, cabarets and more, this year’s celebration has a little something for everyone.

Go to https://montanapride.org/events to check out the 30-plus events scheduled for this year’s Montana Pride.