Weathering With You
Not currently playing
(PG-13)
Grade: A-
Torrential rain pours over Tokyo. The streets are flooded from the endless deluge.
Next to a railing overlooking the devastation, stands Hina. Her head is bowed and she is praying.
As she lifts her head, the clouds being to part and the sun breaks through for the first time in weeks. Hina smiles.
In Makoto Shinkai’s “Weathering with You,” we eventually learn that Hina is the mythical Weather Maiden who can stop the rain and bring sunshine. Hodaka, a young boy, watches the miracle and is twice-transfixed – by Hina’s beauty, and by her powers.
Both of them are poor, and so they hatch a plan: They will market Hina’s sunshine. Sure enough, people are eager to clear the skies – for weddings, for parades, for community events or just for happiness.
So far, all is sweet. Vintage Disney, Pixar, Laika.
We can almost predict what’s next: Perhaps some evil corporate creep will kidnap Hina and she will have to be rescued by Hodaka – or some such perilous escape. Ho hum, home we go.
But “Weathering with You” is the creation of a Japanese director who will let this story go where Disney would never take us.
We learn that Hina’s powers are sacrificial.
She can part the clouds, because she brought the rain. And, to release her beloved country from endless floods, she must return “home” – through the gates to heaven, giving her friends and family relief.
By staying, she has to use her power to bring short-term end to the waters. But by dissolving into the sky – really, into the spirit – she can bring more permanent relief.
Hina is frightened, but sometimes big courage can be found in little people.
Wow. What a beautiful and powerful spiritual theme for a children’s film.
Alas, Shinkai’s third act in this mythical film softens the sacrifice and celebrates teen love. Those narrative decisions have thrown the film into a controversy involving climate change and happy endings.
Truth be known, the ending is not happy – not for Tokyo. And I'm not sure it’s happy for Hina and Hodaka, either.
Rather, the story becomes a thought-provoking reflection on individualism and collectivism. The Asian collective culture, putting community before the individual, drives Act One and Act Two.
But the capitalistic individualism roars through the script in Act Three like the waters that flood the city.
Perhaps that’s Shinkai’s point?
Japan is changing. The traditional values are eroding.
In a thoughtful, scholarly paper, Yugi Ogihara, who has taught at the Tokyo University of Science, concludes that “Japan may be transitioning from a collectivistic culture to an individualistic culture,” but he adds, but “that this does not necessarily mean that all aspects of Japanese culture have shifted toward greater individualism.”
In other words, Japanese culture is in transition, with forces pulling both towards Western individualism and Eastern collectivism.
“Weathering with You” captures that tension artfully, dramatically – and leaves us to ponder the short-term and long-term implications of this cultural evolution in Japan.
Personally, I would have preferred the pure sacrificial ending. I would also have preferred to hear the dialogue in Japanese with subtitles. Both those choices seemed like unwelcome commercial compromises.
Still, I was mesmerized by the beauty and the depth of “Weathering with You.” We don’t go home pondering collectivism after watching “Shrek.”
I’m now eager to stream Shinkai’s “Your Name,” praised as his 2016 masterpiece, and, at the time, the highest grossing anime film of all-time. It’s a tale of a Japanese girl and boy who trade bodies.
In fact, I may have to binge watch as many Shinkai films as I can find. I’m hooked.
Postnote: Curiously, the Cinemark played “Weathering With You” for two days, Jan. 15-16, and then replaced it. Myrna, maybe?
(0) comments
