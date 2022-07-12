When in doubt, stay out: DEQ reports harmful algal bloom at Duck Creek

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality on Tuesday issued a caution advisory for a harmful algal bloom in Duck Creek on Canyon Ferry Reservoir and advised people and their pets to stay out of the water.

Harmful algal blooms (HAB) most often occur in Montana’s reservoirs and lakes, although people should also be cautious about water flowing immediately downstream of a bloom, the DEQ warns. When harmful toxins are present it is best for people and pets to stay out of the water to avoid contact.

Canyon Ferry, Hauser Reservoir, Holter Reservoir, and Lake Helena commonly have such blooms, officials said.

Harmful algal blooms happen when cyanobacteria, also known as blue green algae, rapidly grow out of control. These organisms are native to Montana and are naturally found at low, safe densities in many freshwater systems. The blooms can form under certain conditions including when too many nutrients are available, when winds are low and water is calm, when the sky is clear and sunny, and when the growing season is long or hot, the DEQ states.

When in doubt, it’s best to stay out, officials advised.

Do not drink, swallow, or swim in water that shows signs of a HAB and keep kids and pets or livestock out. Direct contact, ingestion, or inhalation of cyanotoxins may irritate the skin, eyes, nose, throat and respiratory system, or cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache or liver and kidney damage. If you suspect a HAB-related illness in a person or animal, including livestock, call Poison Control immediately at 1-800-222-1222.

The DEQ and Department of Public Health and Human Services maintain a website where people can submit reports of suspected HABs at: HAB.mt.gov.

People can check the website and view a map of all blooms reported, any health advisories or monitoring data associated with that report, and plenty of photos and information.

Those who suspect a bloom can submit a report and state agencies will work with the local jurisdiction to monitor. These reports are important for the health and safety of recreators and water users in the state, and they also help state agencies track where nutrient pollution may be an issue.

Report a suspected HAB at www.hab.mt.gov, 1-888-849-2938, or HAB@mt.gov.

Last summer, 29 out of 47 reports from the public were confirmed to be harmful algal blooms. Waters that commonly experience blooms include Clark Canyon Reservoir (Beaverhead County), Cooney Reservoir (Carbon County), and Hebgen and Hyalite Reservoirs (Gallatin County).

Others include Beaver Creek Reservoir (Hill County), Harrison Reservoir (Madison County), Seeley Lake (Missoula County), Nevada Creek Reservoir (Powell County), and Noxon Reservoir (Sanders County).