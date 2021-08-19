‘Whatever is appropriate, curious, and rare’ -- New Montana Historical Society book tells Montana’s history in 101 objects

“We picked things that were visually appealing and told a good story about Montana history,” said Lambert.

“We also wanted to make sure that it was representative of different peoples that lived here -- American Indians, different kinds of immigrants that came and that represented the entire state geographically as much as possible.”

The items are sorted by themes -- Before Montana, Coming to Montana, Montana Mosaic, which looks at the state’s various cultures; Montanans at home, at work, at play and on the move; Montanans at War and Montana and the nation.

There’s some delightful passages in the book as well.

This writer particularly likes the testy letter by the museum’s first official director K. Ross Toole to “a disgruntled would-be donor” who wanted to gift a piano to the society.

“Now if we had unlimited space I would certainly take your piano. But we already

have four pianos and this year alone we have been offered twelve more pianos. If I

had accepted them, we would have a piano museum, not a historical museum. And

our problem is not merely with pianos. . . . You see we simply had to make up our