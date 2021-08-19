‘Whatever is appropriate, curious, and rare’ -- New Montana Historical Society book tells Montana’s history in 101 objects

A petroglyph.
An electric bathrobe.
A player (Rolmonica) harmonica.
A Chinese Masonic altar.
A steel record by Harlem Renaissance singer Taylor Gordon.
Charlie Russell’s stunning painting, “When the Land Belonged to God.”
A Holter Heart Monitor.
The Lewis & Clark Bridge in Wolf Point...and a whole lot more.
These are just a few of the favorite things -- beautiful, significant and quirky -- that you’ll find when you dip into a new, beautifully photographed book, “The History of Montana in 101 Objects: Essays from the Montana Historical Society,” published by the society.
A book reception and book signing is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, on the lawn of the Montana Historical Society.
Many of the 21 authors who worked on the book will be there to discuss the objects and sign books.
There’s also a companion book for kids, “Montana History for Kids in 50 Objects, With 50 Fun Activities!,” written by Steph Lehman and published by Far Country Press.
Far Country reps will be at the MHS book launch with kids books, and MHS staff have planned some fun kids activities.
Winnowing thousands of really, really cool MHS treasures down to 101 to fit into the book wasn’t easy, said lead author and chief wrangler Kirby Lambert, MHS outreach and education program manager.
At first, there were 500 objects.
Then 300.
And finally 101.
At least it didn’t come to fisticuffs.
But it took a little time -- but historians appreciate that.
It also took a lot of thought, said Lambert.
The book opens with a nod to the amazing foresight of the territorial legislators.
Less than eight months into their work, they decided they needed to create an organization to “collect and arrange facts” regarding Montana’s early history and preserve “whatever is appropriate, curious, and rare,” so it would “no longer (be) scattered abroad.”
Thus, the idea to create a historical society was agreed to in 1864 and became official a few months later, Feb. 2, 1865, when Governor Sidney Edgerton signed it into existence.
In so doing, Montana created one of the earliest organizations of its kind in the American West.
Where to begin in the midst of a treasure trove?
“We picked things that were visually appealing and told a good story about Montana history,” said Lambert.
“We also wanted to make sure that it was representative of different peoples that lived here -- American Indians, different kinds of immigrants that came and that represented the entire state geographically as much as possible.”
The items are sorted by themes -- Before Montana, Coming to Montana, Montana Mosaic, which looks at the state’s various cultures; Montanans at home, at work, at play and on the move; Montanans at War and Montana and the nation.
There’s some delightful passages in the book as well.
This writer particularly likes the testy letter by the museum’s first official director K. Ross Toole to “a disgruntled would-be donor” who wanted to gift a piano to the society.
“Now if we had unlimited space I would certainly take your piano. But we already
have four pianos and this year alone we have been offered twelve more pianos. If I
had accepted them, we would have a piano museum, not a historical museum. And
our problem is not merely with pianos. . . . You see we simply had to make up our
minds whether we wanted a meaningless hodge podge of relics that did not tell
a cohesive, chronological story, or whether we wanted a real museum. We chose
the latter.”
A few of the other fascinating items one discovers:
--A black-and-white photo of Black soldiers from the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps atop Yellowstone’s Minerva Terrace during an 1896 excursion from Fort Missoula.
(Considering the not-so-wonderful roads of the time, what a memorable --and likely excruciating-- bike excursion that must have been!);
-- a piece of the gallows on which Henry Plummer, of the infamous Plummer Gang, was hanged in Bannack on Jan. 10, 1864; and
-- the Original Governor’s Mansion, which was home to nine of the state governors’ families from 1913 to 1959.
The mansion is yet another unique item curated by MHS.
In contrast to the chandeliers and gleaming, polished woodwork of the mansion are the humble comforts of a mining cabin depicted in a self-portrait by Danish artist Peter Tofft, sitting by a cozy fire on the Montana frontier reading a book.
A much different domestic scene unfolds on a colorful, hand-painted A’aninin tipi liner.
Warrior artists painted their brave exploits of counting coup, gunfights, scalping, horse capture and hand-to-hand combat.
Historic items come in all sorts of sizes.
Much to this reader’s surprise, the historical society does indeed own its very own beautiful bridge -- which has a fascinating history.
The Lewis and Clark Bridge, built in 1929, in Wolf Point spans 1,074 feet across the Missouri River, connecting residents with outside markets.
In 1998, when the bridge was threatened with demolition, the historical society accepted ownership.
And as to the electric bathrobe...This peculiar clothing item belonged to the wealthy Helena businessman Thomas Cruse.
Made by General Electric, the “Standard Electric Thermo Coat,” came with explicit instructions.
“The garment must be turned off every ten minutes for one minute.”
You could either plug it in or it could be screwed into a light socket, said Lambert. “I don’t know how you’re not electrocuted.”
Many more tantalizing and electrifying tales of historic treasures await within the book’s covers.
“I think it’s a fun book,” Lambert concluded. “It’s visual. There’s good stories. There should be something in it for everyone.”
The sale price is $29.95, and the book is available at MHS gift shop and at book stores.