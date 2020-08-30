What you need to know about CWD in Montana

What hunters need to know about CWD in Montana:

Carcass transportation restrictions and disposal:

To prevent the spread of CWD from infected areas of Montana to other parts of the state, the whole carcass, whole head, brain, or spinal column from any deer, elk, or moose harvested within a CWD Management Zone CANNOT be removed from that Management Zone unless the animal has tested negative for CWD. These parts should be bagged and disposed of in a landfill or may be left at the kill site on public lands and with landowner permission on private lands.