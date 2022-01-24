Westside Woods subdivision denied; developer plans to reapply

A major subdivision proposed on Helena's Westside was denied on a technicality during the Helena City Commission's Monday meeting.

Sussex Construction, the developer behind the Westside Woods subdivision, requested three variances to city standards regarding the maximum block length of 600 feet, which were denied by the city commissioners.

Because the denial of the requests will result in the material change of the design, the commission was forced to deny subsequent agenda items related to the development, annexation of the land and plat approval.

The developer now needs to redesign the subdivision and reapply through the city's community development department.

Ron Bartsch, owner of Sussex Construction, said he is disappointed in the commission's decision considering its approval of larger blocks in other recent subdivisions such as Mountain View Meadows.

He said he plans to come up with a new design that satisfies the city's requirements.

"I think they should be able to work within city standards," Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said during the meeting.

The pre-zoning of the land was approved earlier in the meeting on a split vote of 3-2, with City Commissioners Sean Logan and Eric Feaver casting the dissenting votes.

The land will be considered pre-zoned under the new zoning of residential zones 2 and 3, which allow for higher density development.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.