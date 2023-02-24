Following a more than five-hour meeting, the Helena and Lewis and Clark County Joint Planning Board passed a recommendation to the Helena City Commission to approve the preliminary plat for the Westside Woods subdivision along with more than 20 staff-written conditions.

The nine-member board voted to approve the recommendation with only one dissenter, board member James Sonntag, who objected to the developers' request for exceptions to the city's standards for block length and street interconnections. Board member Gene Walborn abstained, saying that was not enough public health and safety information to make a decision.

Developer Sussex Construction's initial pass at approval for the about 59-acre, then 179-unit subdivision known as Westside Woods was killed by the Helena City Commission in January 2022 after it denied variance requests for the same issues.

In its new application, Sussex is seeking "exceptions" to the standards as opposed to variance requests. City code allows for exceptions to those standards "when a longer length is needed to meet grade limitations," which Sussex argues is the case.

In other words, the developer says roads that would connect the proposed dead ends would exceed the city's limitation on street grade.

Helena Transportation Systems Director David Knoepke told members of the volunteer board that in city staff review of the subdivision, they also determined a "few challenges exist, namely the grade requirement."

Knoepke said the number of switchbacks required for a street to navigate such topography can be problematic for emergency service vehicles.

The staff report on the application states "staff concludes the applicant has provided sound justifications for block length and dead-end street exceptions and are adequate and sufficient for the governing body to make decisions on the exceptions."

Three of the proposed blocks exceed the 600-foot block length maximum in city code, two of which have mid-block pedestrian crossings.

"I'm not comfortable going with all those dead ends," Sonntag said during board deliberation. "It's the same situation we had before when we all voted (to recommend) not to allow those variances. They just don't make sense."

Sonntag's motion to recommend approval of the preliminary plat sans exceptions failed.

The revised application calls for seven less total dwelling units than previous submissions at 172, with 91 single-family homes and four multifamily dwelling units in the form of condominiums.

The development is planned in four phases, with the first phase consisting of the construction of 28 single-family homes, two multifamily buildings and two open space lots.

The first phase boasts an anticipated completion date in December.

The following three phases are expected to be completed every two years, ending in December 2029.

The land is now outside of city limits, but the city commission tabled a resolution to annex the land when the initial application fell through.

The recommendation as written by community development staff and approved by the joint planning board contains 21 conditions to be met for final plat approval, such as requiring the developer to build out sidewalks, curbs, gutters and boulevards for portions of Hauser Boulevard and Granite Avenue.

Staff also recommended requiring the developer to install "traffic calming mitigation measures at the intersection of Hauser Boulevard and Granite Avenue, such as a compact roundabout" and to coordinate with Kessler Elementary and Helena Public Schools to install a "pedestrian-actuated flashing crosswalk sign" and streetlight at the intersection of Overlook Boulevard and Granite Avenue.

As the development is phased, the developer has agreed to come back to planning board to approve designs for each phase.

"We're very open to working with city staff prior to those future phases coming online," Sussex owner Ron Bartsch said. He said he understands the concerns brought up by the opposition over the past two years and is working with opponents and city staff to address the concerns.

A group of residents adjacent to the proposed subdivision have formed an opposition group they call Save Helena Westside. The group has hired its own attorneys and traffic engineers to develop reports that poke holes in the developer's and city's findings.

Group president Sarah Perry, during the public comment period, said the developer "has worked with city staff to change the interpretation of the rules, so what you're seeing here is no real change in the plans just continued efforts to get around the limitations and failure to address the significant threats to public safety."

Perry continued to sound the alarm over risks posed by the subdivision's design should a wildfire descend from Mount Helena and cited Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton's documented concerns about evacuating the westside in the event of an emergency.

Perry said those concerns were left out of city staff's draft of public comments presented to the planning board.

"The staff report and findings of fact presented to you don't capture all of the negative impacts," she said.

Community Development Director Chris Brink said in his defense that there was "(n)othing in the sheriff's letter that actually gives me data or explains why he has an issue. He's never addressed the 'why,' so there's no data to back up the finding, so I could not include it here this evening."

Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell told the board "(t)here was some discussion through the fire marshal's office about what the west side access possibility would be, including a discussion about not a private, but a fire emergency dedicated access."

Campbell said turning-width radius and surface requirements have proved prohibitive.

Knoepke confirmed.

"There were discussions on western access. Obviously, there are a lot of challenges trying to accomplish that," he said.

Bartsch conceded many of the opposition's concerns were valid, but said they are "community problems" and not specific to his proposed subdivision.

"If we go away tomorrow, there would still be safety issues," he said. "We'd still have pedestrian issues, still have traffic around the school, still have narrow roads."

Walborn said as a board member he did not believe the city furnished the board with enough information pertaining to public health and safety "to be able to truly consider the matter" and also stated he believed adding more traffic to the area is "nonsensical."

"Does that mean that it should be held against the developer? No, I don't think it should," Walborn said. "But what it does say is it's about time the city gets off its ... chair and says 'we gotta do something to start correcting these issues.' The lack of sidewalks and complete streets in Helena is a plague, and it's a plague that was created by developers who got the city to approve putting in streets without sidewalks and weren't wide enough or weren't complete.

"...I'm going to abstain from any further vote on this because I truly believe the system and what's happening was broken long ago and it truly needs to be re-addressed."

Board member Adrianne Cotton said she empathizes with existing residents, but voted to approve the recommendation.

"At the end of the day, Helena is currently in a housing crisis," Cotton said. "By no means do I think we should put our residents into a situation where their safety is compromised, and I do not believe that this subdivision does that. Although, I think that things could be better and I have a great amount of empathy as well for the residents, but we do have a housing crisis.

"We do have roads that are currently in disrepair. And my daughter went to CR Anderson, and I remember how scary it was picking her up. I would love to see more housing surrounded by bump-outs, traffic calming, the electric signs that always make me slow down. I appreciate that we have an opportunity to work with a developer who is willing to put so much into our communities as well."

A handful of public commenters spoke in support of the project.

"As a group, we want to see this go through not just for the future of our industry and our association, but more so for the future of our community," said Darcy Larson, executive director of the Helena Building Industry Association. "This is such a big project that in so many ways will support our economy here locally."

Sussex estimates the subdivision will generate more than $1.4 million in annual tax revenue for the city.

The latest iteration also calls for more than 13 acres of dedicated parkland, despite state law requiring less than 3 acres for a subdivision of this size.

The application was submitted Sep. 22. It was deemed complete and sufficient by city staff Sep. 27 and Dec. 19, respectively.

The city's park board recommended approval of the more than 13 acres of parkland dedication on the condition it be maintained by the developer.

The preliminary plat now heads to the city commission to be considered along with pre-zoning and annexation resolutions at a later meeting.