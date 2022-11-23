 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Valley volunteer firefighter receives life-saving award

West Valley Fire Rescue volunteer firefighter Lisa Bush receives the life-saving award from deputy Don McCarthy.

Lisa Bush, a volunteer firefighter with West Valley Fire Rescue, was honored recently during a “drill night” with a “Life Saving Award” for her actions helping to save a man who collapsed in a restaurant off of Lincoln Road on Oct. 7.

Bush immediately started CPR.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy Don McCarthy used an automated external defibrillator as multiple “shocks” were applied.

Because of their actions, the patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital six days later, West Valley officials said.

The “Life Saving Award” is given to community members who go above and beyond by responding to an emergency and helping to save someone’s life.

West Valley fire officials said “it was a proud moment for both agencies as a success story of our emergency responders making a difference on and off the job.”

Sheriff Leo Dutton and McCarthy recently presented the award to Bush with the membership and her husband in attendance.

For more information, contact West Valley Fire Rescue at WestValleyFireRescue@gmail.com.

