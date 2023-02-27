West Valley Fire Rescue officials said 2022 was an incredible year.

After the recent consolidation between Lewis and Clark County Fire and West Valley, emergency calls increased by 15% in 2022, almost breaking 1,000 calls.

West Valley Fire Rescue broke another record in January for the most calls in a month at 93.

Covering areas South, West and North of Helena, West Valley Fire Recue members cover a lot of area and have a great time banding together to tackle whatever the emergency is, Chief Frank Dahlquist said.

“Our volunteer firefighters commit thousands of hours of training every year to be ready to help members of our community,” he said in a news release. “When a person has an emergency, they need highly trained experts to arrive in order to mitigate the medical issue, vehicle accident, or fire.”

The department had a banquet Saturday and nearly 60 members and their families attended.

Those honored included:

Capt. Tim Dusenberry – 2022 Fire Prevention Educator of the Year

Assistant Chief David Hamilton – 2022 Public Relations Firefighter of the Year

Firefighter Oscar Velasquez – 2022 Most Training Hours

Capt. Chase Berg – 2022 Most Duty Shifts

Cap. Jessamine Plovanich – 2022 Highest Call Responses

Firefighter Connor Davidson – 2022 Firefighter of the Year

As this year’s calls have increased, recruiting new members in 2023 is a top priority, Dahlquist said. West Valley’s Spring Recruiting Campaign ends Wednesday and it has four positions to fill.

For more information, to join West Valley Fire Rescue or to volunteer, call 406-417-9972 or email WestValleyFireRescue@gmail.com.