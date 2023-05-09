A ribbon cutting will be held 12 p.m. Thursday at West Mont for the Flynn Pavilion, named in honor of former Development Director Arlene Flynn, who retired from West Mont after 13 1/2 years in late 2021.

The event will be held at West Mont Farm & Gardens, 3240 York Road, Helena. The public may attend.

Flynn played an essential role in all the events, grant writing, marketing and sponsorship gathering.

The pavilion is made of rough-cut lumber by Marks Lumber. Its dimension are 40 by 60 feet and will seat roughly 250 people.

It will be surrounded by Morgan’s Orchard, which is made up of 42 various apple trees and landscaped by Freedom Fabrication in the coming weeks.

The pavilion will be a location for not only West Mont clients and residents to enjoy but the community as well.