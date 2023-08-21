West Mont and the Lewis & Clark Brewing Co. are gearing up for the third annual "Wake the Giant Music and Color Festival" on Aug. 25-26.
The Montana-based festival fundraiser features music and giving that benefits West Mont's work in helping Montanans with developmental disabilities.
The two-location event will begin at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room (1535 Dodge Ave.) 7-10:30 p.m. Friday and resumes at West Mont Farm & Gardens (3240 York Road) 11:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
Day 1 performers will include Babes in Canyon (folk, indie-pop) and Josh Chalfant (folk, country). Day 1 vendors will include the Lewis & Clark Brewing Co., Vigilante Pizza, Montana Kettle Queens and Uncle Tater’s.
Day 2 performers will include Rob Leines (country-rock), the Trust Fund Hippies (rock cover band) and Kendrick & Mondie (country, Americana). Day 2 vendors will include the Lewis & Clark Brewing Co., Montana Kettle Queens, Mountain Berry Bowls, Southpaw Street Tacos and the Uphill Grill.
Day 2 will feature a color throw where festivalgoers can make the big sky colorful by throwing cornstarch-based colored powder into the air. The color product is human and environment safe and washes out of clothing with a standard run through a washer and dryer.
Day 2 will also feature animal encounters from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., hayrides from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a kid-friendly scavenger hunt.
Color packets and festival passes can be purchased at wtghelena.com or on-site.