West Mont and the Lewis & Clark Brewing Co. are gearing up for the third annual "Wake the Giant Music and Color Festival" on Aug. 25-26.

The Montana-based festival fundraiser features music and giving that benefits West Mont's work in helping Montanans with developmental disabilities.

The two-location event will begin at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room (1535 Dodge Ave.) 7-10:30 p.m. Friday and resumes at West Mont Farm & Gardens (3240 York Road) 11:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Day 1 performers will include Babes in Canyon (folk, indie-pop) and Josh Chalfant (folk, country). Day 1 vendors will include the Lewis & Clark Brewing Co., Vigilante Pizza, Montana Kettle Queens and Uncle Tater’s.

Day 2 performers will include Rob Leines (country-rock), the Trust Fund Hippies (rock cover band) and Kendrick & Mondie (country, Americana). Day 2 vendors will include the Lewis & Clark Brewing Co., Montana Kettle Queens, Mountain Berry Bowls, Southpaw Street Tacos and the Uphill Grill.

Day 2 will feature a color throw where festivalgoers can make the big sky colorful by throwing cornstarch-based colored powder into the air. The color product is human and environment safe and washes out of clothing with a standard run through a washer and dryer.

Day 2 will also feature animal encounters from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., hayrides from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a kid-friendly scavenger hunt.

Color packets and festival passes can be purchased at wtghelena.com or on-site.

Now celebrating its 50th year, West Mont is a Helena-based nonprofit that has been caring for Montanans since 1973. It offers services for people with disabilities. It is funded in part by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Developmental Disabilities Division. With over 215 employees, it is one of Helena’s larger non-governmental employers. West Mont still relies on donations. westmonthelena.com For more information contact Janelle Egli, director of development and marketing at 406-447-3109, e-mail jegli@westmont.org or go to wtghelena.com