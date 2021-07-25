Wes Feist, Carroll College

Wes Feist says it has always been his passion to help students find their right career path and make sure it aligns with personal and professional goals.
That is exactly what he is doing now.
Feist, 36, said he gets a tremendous amount of satisfaction as director of career services at Carroll College in Helena, a job he has held for 4 1/2 years.
He said the students at the private Catholic university “are so capable and so impressive,” that to help them “make sure they find joy, generosity and satisfaction with personal and professional lives is extraordinarily rewarding.”
He said he did not expect to be selected as one of the 20 Under 40 honorees.
“I feel very honored, humbled and gracious to Dr. Cech for the nomination, the Chamber and the Helena Independent Record," he said.
John Cech, the president of Carroll College, nominated Feist.
“Through hundreds of student appointments and professional events annually, Wes provides attentive and direct advice and guidance to the incredibly talented students of Carroll Colllege,” Cech wrote in his nomination.
“Wes collaborates with faculty and staff to tailor opportunities to the specific needs of each student, helping them to reach their life and professional goals,” he wrote.
Cech noted Feist’s skills were especially critical during the COVID-19 pandemic by helping students position themselves for an unknown workforce.
Feist said he hopes to stay at Carroll College in the profession he is doing now.
He and his wife, Dani, have two young sons. He also serves on the East Helena City Council.
“I have always been the type who tries to build bridges for others and the community,” he said. “I think it is important, if you have the ability, to give back in any way you can. I hope to convey that to my boys -- Giving of oneself is important to find success for yourself and others.”
Feist thanked the city of East Helena for helping to develop him as a person.
He is active in several other organizations as well.
“I hope to continue building connections and opportunities throughout the Helena community and state of Montana,” Feist said.
