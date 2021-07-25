Wes Feist, Carroll College

Wes Feist says it has always been his passion to help students find their right career path and make sure it aligns with personal and professional goals.

That is exactly what he is doing now.

Feist, 36, said he gets a tremendous amount of satisfaction as director of career services at Carroll College in Helena, a job he has held for 4 1/2 years.

He said the students at the private Catholic university “are so capable and so impressive,” that to help them “make sure they find joy, generosity and satisfaction with personal and professional lives is extraordinarily rewarding.”

He said he did not expect to be selected as one of the 20 Under 40 honorees.

“I feel very honored, humbled and gracious to Dr. Cech for the nomination, the Chamber and the Helena Independent Record," he said.

John Cech, the president of Carroll College, nominated Feist.

“Through hundreds of student appointments and professional events annually, Wes provides attentive and direct advice and guidance to the incredibly talented students of Carroll Colllege,” Cech wrote in his nomination.