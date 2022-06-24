'We're very angry': Downtown businesswomen close up shop following Roe decision

A group of women business owners closed their downtown Helena storefronts Friday afternoon following the Supreme Court's ruling on the Bobbs v. Jackson decision that overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision and eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion.

"Every single one of us scheduled for the morning shift arrived sobbing," Montana Book Co. Assistant Manager Abby Shea Pigott said. "I just don't think given this morning's decision we can be expected to provide stellar customer service."

The women said the decision to close their businesses for the day gave their employees time and space to grieve but also sends a message.

"Asking my female staff in particular to continue serving drinks today felt inappropriate to be honest," General Mercantile owner Lindsey Barnes said. "We're very angry."

The sign posted on the Merc's door at noon Friday read, "We went to sleep as equal humans in the eyes of the State and woke up as property. We don't feel like making coffee. We're going to rest today and fight tomorrow."

Melisa Synness owns Buzz Boutique on the Gulch and said she too was closing for the day in solidarity.

"It's really hard to concentrate today," Synness said. "We even knew this was coming, but it's still so shocking."

Montana Book Co. book seller Rilee Reynolds said she feels angry too.

"I'll probably go home and cry, call my friends and be angry with them," Reynolds said. "This is atrocious what happened today. Women are allowed to feel what they're feeling today, and we will stand in solidarity."

Beargrass Trading Company owner April Sargeson said she may lose customers "who are on the other side," but that her decision to close her store was deeply personal and one she had to make.

"I hope people are proud of me as a business owner and woman for standing my ground and doing what I believe in," Sargeson said.

Katelynn Greenberg, owner of Sewing Bee Alterations and Tailoring Specialist, said previously scheduled appointments require her to keep the shop open, but that her business will always support the causes of human rights and gender equality.

"I am taking a bit of a mental health day, but I also want to be here to support the community," Greenberg said. "If somebody does come in and wants to cry, they can. I'll cry with them."

Friday's Supreme Court ruling was a crushing blow to many, but the businesswomen said it simply means efforts will be redoubled.

Barnes, who lives outside of cell service, said she received the morning's news once in town via a text message from her mother that simply stated "Put your combat boots on."

"80% of Americans support the constitutional right to abortion and six people just took it away," she said. "Everything goes into elections now. ... We'll continue challenging those who challenge us."

A 2019 Pew Research Center survey found about 80% of Democrats and left-leaning independents believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and that a majority of all Americans, 61%, feel the same.

Synness said it is time to regroup.

"We really need to find our allies who are out there, the people who care about privacy and health care," she said.

According to a social media post, a "grass-roots," "self-selected coalition" under the banner "Montana March for Reproductive Rights" has scheduled a protest at the State Capitol Building for 11 a.m. Sunday. The group can be contacted via email at montanareproductiverights@gmail.com.

In Montana last year, lawmakers passed four laws that limited access to abortion in the state. Three of those are now on hold while a lawsuit against them, filed by Planned Parenthood of Montana, plays out before the State Supreme Court.

The laws on hold would ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age; require a woman to be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion; and require informed consent before a drug-induced abortion and block providing the medication through the mail.

There was another law in the challenge, to prohibit health insurance plans sold in the federal exchange in Montana from covering abortion care, but it was not part of Planned Parenthood’s preliminary injunction request.

Similar legislation had been passed by the state’s GOP-majority Legislature in years past but was vetoed by Democratic governors. In 2020, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte won election; he campaigned on limiting access to abortion.

At an anti-abortion rally held in the Capitol in January, Sen. Steve Daines told the crowd the Roe v. Wade decision would likely be overturned this summer when it considered Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

"But the second important part of that case of course is it's going to return the power back to the states," Daines said.

The decision Friday does not end access to pre-viability abortions in Montana, as the state does not have a so-called "trigger law" like all of its neighbors, but the Legislature could seek to further restrict access in the next session.

