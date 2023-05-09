Helena's Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool is facing a more than $200,000 increase in operating expenses from previous years, and the Helena City Commission is working to patch the financial leak so as not to reduce pool hours following complaints from residents.

As previously reported in the Independent Record, city staff and City Manager Tim Burton have proposed severely cutting back the hours of operation at the pool to further offset the high operational costs.

By opening an hour later, closing an hour sooner and closing during the weekends, the city anticipates saving about $80,000 on operations. Including those savings, the city still expects operational costs to increase by $120,000.

"One of the reasons why I proposed it the way I did is I have real concern when the pool budget, the operating budget increases by over $200,000 in one operating year. And how many years can we sustain that?," Burton said during a May 3 city administrative meeting. "Because the pool budget as presented still shows an increase of $120,000 in operating budgets compared to last year."

The city's website now lists the municipal pool as being closed on the weekends this coming season, scheduled for June 26 to Aug. 11. Hours posted online state Lazy River opens for adult water walking only: 9:30 a.m. to noon. Waterpark: 12:15-7 p.m. 50-meter pool and diving tank (pool with diving board & deep end jump-in area): 1-7 p.m. lap swim: 9:30 a.m .to 7 p.m.

Recently hired Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Doug Smith said during an April 19 budget work session the sharp increase in operational costs is due to personnel.

Helena's Finance Director Sheila Danielson told the commission during Monday's regular meeting that increase occurred prior to seasonal employee wage increase that helped the city attract lifeguards last season.

Danielson said as of Monday, the pool is overspent by $43,000. It needs another $80,000 from the city just to train its current staff and open in time for the 2023 swim season with the proposed cut to hours of operation. That would only get the pool through the current fiscal year, which ends July 1.

"If the commission chooses to have the pool open status quo, we would have to allocate likely another $80,000 to $100,000 to next year's budget to keep the pool going as status quo," Danielson said.

City Commissioner Emily Dean said during Monday's meeting that "part of the issue is we're required by state law to have so many staff on hand," and asked if portions of the pool could be closed off to the public to lessen the amount of staff needed in coming years.

"But I would propose that we utilize ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) dollars to close out the current fiscal year and ensure operations through the summer to buy us some time and have a solid plan going into the next summer's swim season," Dean said. "I think that the parks department has shown through the golf course and the civic center that if we give them enough lead time, they can turnaround a pretty solid business plan that rights some of our operations in a better direction and then also meets some of the requests to ensure that we have the pool open at those regular -- well, formally regular hours, but the weekend hours."

Fellow City Commissioners Melinda Reed, Sean Logan and Andy Shirtliff agreed that if money cannot be found within the general fund, the savings created by ARPA money in the general fund should likely be used to maintain full pool operations.

"I'm sure you guys can be creative, so I think we should look into this and see how best we can be very creative," Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said.

Logan said he supports the idea, but is not "wild about it."

"I've heard from members of the public about the proposed hours changes and shortening the season and so forth, and I think it's pretty clear the pool is a valued resource by the community," he said. "I just think it's a difficult time to try to make some significant, creative decisions with the opening so close, so I think the ARPA idea certainly gives potential for helping staff and the community really to have the pool at status quo as the community has been accustomed to it."

He added he would like to have "a more robust discussion about how we kinda arrived where we're at."

"I would prefer not to use ARPA for this, however, if we are unable to find savings other places to adjust for this year, if that is our only hope, then I would support that," Reed said.

She also stressed to staff an urgency to the situation.

"I do think it's important also for the community, just given the number of calls and emails I've gotten on the subject, if we could get some clarity because the website currently does say that it will be closed on weekends," she said. "So I think to the extent that we're able to make decisions and communicate to the public whether or not the pool will be open on weekends and what the season will be, I think that would be great. I think that there's some very nervous parents out there right now."

Shirtliff called the municipal pool a "cornerstone of our community."

Collins pointed to use of the pool by non-Helena residents and said city staff should look into higher non-resident fees.

"We need to start looking at that. It's the same thing with the golf course. We're doing the same thing," Collins said. "We're bleeding dry, so we gotta look at some creative ways to see how best we can make this work."

Later during Monday's meeting, the commission approved the setting of increased fees at the pool that included separate non-resident rates, though pool users are expected to volunteer that they are non-residents.

Youth residents will be charged a $4 entry fee, up from $3.50 the previous year, while non-resident youths will be charged a $5 entry fee, up from $4 the previous year.

The fee increases are anticipated to generate only an additional $3,000 in revenue in fiscal year 23.