Helena schools Superintendent Rex Weltz said non-tenured employees who may not have their contracts renewed will be notified later this month before spring break to give them time to consider "life-changing plans."

Weltz, speaking Tuesday to the Helena Public Schools board of trustees, outlined plans for how the district may let some people go in order to help meet a nearly $6 million budget deficit for elementary and high schools.

Nearly 125 non-tenured teachers and administrators, mainly principals, in the district received a notice from the district in February that their contracts may not be renewed for the 2023-2024 school year. The district has 626 teachers and Weltz stated earlier that not all of the people who received a notice about the upcoming non-renewals will be non-renewed.

Weltz explained the reasoning behind the letter at Tuesday’s meeting.

He said the district is facing a significant shortfall in its General Fund Budget that equals $4.5 million short for Helena elementary and $2 million short for high schools.

“Now it becomes what’s next? What do we do now?” he asked.

Weltz said he sent out the letters in an effort to slow down rumors. He wanted to send out a letter that it is going to happen. He said he wanted to send it early so people could make decisions.

“There is not a perfect way and I still want to communicate as best as I can,” Weltz said.

He said in the past couple weeks, he learned there would be a 3% increase in funding from the state. He said administration has worked with principals to determine staffing.

He said he is confident that he will be able to let non–tenured staff know before string break, which is March 27-31, that they will be on a nonrenewal list to be presented to the board.

“I am going to communicate as well as I can, as often as I can and accurate as I can,” he said. “I don’t want to spend a lot of time throwing out information I am going to retract.”

He said during the week before spring break, March 21-23, there will be forums on the next steps and details on the district’s plans on moving forward with its two-year plan.

He said there would be a email that Friday to the community explaining what has happened.

“So those are the pieces of the communication puzzle,” he said, adding much time has been spent on the five-year forecast.

Trustee Jennifer McKee said she appreciated Weltz's plan .

"It is hard to figure out how to handle something that nobody wants," she said, adding that staff is where the rubber meets the road. She asked about how much the district was being "shorted" by the federal government for special education.

Officials said they were talking about the general fund and the problem comes from several areas. But they said the funding they were promised years ago has not materialized.

Most non-tenured teachers and administrators are new to the district or to their job roles. Teachers and administrators receive tenure when they are offered their fourth contract or when they enter into their fourth year of teaching in the district, officials said earlier. Weltz stated that non-renewals are not uncommon, even though the Helena district hasn’t done one for several years.

Officials said non-renewals are a step in balancing the district’s budget in the next few years.

The budget isn’t just a teacher or administrator problem but an all staff problem due to the general fund experiencing about a $4 million deficit. The general fund pays most salaries and benefits, Weltz said earlier.

On Tuesday he said while he and his team did not welcome this problem, they would face it head-on.

“This is not what we asked for, but by golly we are going to do it,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do but we have to and I’m not going to shy away from it.”

He said what is most painful is that it is hard on staff, students and the community.

He said it is not easy work, but it has to be done. He said he proposed a two-year glide in order to get community comment and do a consensus project.

Weltz said the district will develop a committee of about 30 people, including educators, parents and students, who will do a budget consensus process and recommend to the board how to have a balanced budget by the 2024-2025 school year. He said he has two facilitators coming in who will start in mid-May and work into next year to provide information to the board.

The district has set aside savings from the past three years into an Interlocal fund to work as a pillow while decisions are made. The district created a “Citizens Guide to the Helena Public Schools Budget” as a resource for the public on its website.

The board has called for an annual regular election on May 2 to include an elementary district mill levy. While the mill levy wouldn’t close the budget gap, it would help lessen the impacts, the district stated on its website.