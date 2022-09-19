Wells Fargo workers, Habitat for Humanity put finishing touches on Helena homes

A team of volunteers gathered in a Westside Helena neighborhood last week to put the finishing touches on two houses that will give local families a place to call home.

Among them were Wells Fargo employees, whose company gave Helena Area Habitat for Humanity $25,000 to be used to install solar panels on each of the two houses at 1000 Choteau St.

Employee volunteers were also helping Habitat workers put the final touches on the homes, such as plants in the yard.

Friday was the first day of the 2022 Parade of Homes event, which included the Choteau homes as part of the tour.

Samantha Stringer, whose husband and four children will join her in the larger of the two homes, stopped by Friday to help pick sites where to place the plants.

“It’s very lovely,” she said of the home. “They did an amazing job.”

In late 2021, Habitat officials announced the larger house had been donated to them. Christian Frazza, director of the Corette Library at Carroll College, had died and left his house to longtime companion Sue Jackson. She decided to make the house a donation to the nonprofit, saying she had volunteered for them and knows of their quality work.

The house went from being a two-bedroom, one-bath home to being a four-bedroom, two-bath home, said Jacob Kuntz, executive director of Helena Area Habitat for Humanity.

A detached garage on the same property was torn down and replaced with a two-story home that has two bedrooms and 1-1/2 baths.

And another garage was built.

Kuntz estimated the value of the larger home to be $400,000, but said it was being sold to the family for $220,000.

Officials said earlier the two homes would be deeded to Trust Montana, a statewide land trust, which will ensure the homes remain permanently affordable.

The home in back will be sold for $190,000.

Kuntz called the finishing touches being done Friday “the icing on the cake.”

Wells Fargo selected Helena Area Habitat for Humanity as one of the 230 Habitats across the U.S. for this $25,000 grant. It is part of a $7.75 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the Wells Fargo Builds grant making program which supports construction, renovation and repairing of more than 350 affordable homes across the United States, Wells Fargo officials said in a news release.

Randy Riley, a district manager with Wells Fargo, was working at the site Friday.

“This is cool for so many different reasons,” he said, noting the money would not only be used for plants but also solar panels.

He said he has worked on other Habitat projects.

Stringer said her kids cannot stop talking about moving into the four-bedroom house.

“They can’t wait to have their own space,” she said.