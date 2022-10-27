'Well you surprised me': Kelly Cresswell named Boss of the Year

When you mix hard work with graceful leadership, you get Kelly Cresswell, the executive director of Reach Higher Montana.

The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce presented its Boss of the Year award along with flowers, wine and other goodies on Thursday morning to Cresswell.

“Well, you surprised me,” she stated as people clapped when she walked into the room. “Wow, thank you so much.”

Cresswell has been the executive director for about six and a half years now.

“I could not ask for a better team of people to get to work with, be with and dream with,” said Cresswell. “… It’s a great team environment, and I have so much respect for each and every one of them and what they do for students each and every day. It’s great work. It can be a lot of fun. It can be hard, and they show up everyday with a smile on their faces and do an amazing job.”

Cresswell puts herself and her team in the best position to follow Reach Higher Montana’s mission and vision of helping students pursue educational opportunities to achieve personal success not only academically but throughout life and their careers.

She embodies the nonprofit’s listed values on their website of respect, education, achievement, collaboration and hope.

“Graceful leadership is a word that was used over and over in the nomination packet that we received from Kelly’s staff at Reach Higher Montana, and I can’t agree more,” said Callie Aschim, president of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce. “As my staff and I read over her packet, we marveled at her creativity and leadership during COVID, her ability to keep a staff together during a difficult time and most of all, her generosity with leadership.”

Aschim stated that Cresswell’s impact goes beyond Reach Higher Montana. In 2017, Cresswell led a steering committee for the chamber that became the Helena Workforce Innovation Networks (WINS) initiative. This has become one of the chamber’s most successful initiatives to date. Its objective is to help employers in the area “attract, develop, and retain workforce talent,” according to the initiative’s website.

“... You treat us with dignity and respect, go above and beyond, create a fun and inviting work environment and all with a great sense of humor, so on behalf of myself and the staff, we thank you for all that you do for us each day,” said Ronda Safford, student services director at Reach Higher Montana. “We can not think of a more deserving boss than you.”