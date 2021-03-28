Welcome home Vietnam veterans event Monday in Helena

Ceremonies will be held Monday in Helena as part of “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” observances throughout the state.

The program will be at Memorial Park, 1203 Last Chance Gulch, and the “Ace” Kindrick American Legion Baseball Park. It will be a combination of Veterans Honor Walk from the Lewis & Clark County Memorial complex to the ballfield, followed by a ceremony.

The 2021 governor’s proclamation plus other correspondence from the community will be read.

John Quintrell, a Vietnam combat veteran who served with the 25th Infantry Division Wolfhounds 1968-1969, will be the keynote speaker.

People should gather in front of the Lewis & Clark Memorial by 10:30 a.m.

The march will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at American Legion Park about 11 a.m., where the ceremony will start. In case of inclement weather the ceremony will be moved into the America Legion Post #2. Remember the current rules of social distancing and masks.

Montanans are encouraged to recognize the over 36,000 Montana men and women who served in Vietnam from 1959-1975.