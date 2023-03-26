There will be a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans observance Wednesday at the capitol complex, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the implementation of the Paris Peace Accords that were signed Jan. 23, 1973.

There will be a veterans honor walk 10-11 a.m. and a wreath laying at the Freedom Tree/POW-MIA on the south lawn of the capitol.

There will also be a ceremony at the capitol rotunda, 11 a.m. to noon. There will be displays from various veterans organizations, organizers said.

Helena resident Bill Rich, a U.S. Navy Seabee, Vietnam veteran, 1968-71, will be the keynote speaker. He served two tours.

This date for this observance was based on the language of the 1973 Vietnam Peace Accords. The United States agreed to remove the remaining military units from Vietnam within 60 days of signing that document. Nearly 5,500 personnel remained in Vietnam on March 29, 1973. Based on travel, March 30 was the arrival date in the United States.

The observance is sponsored by the Montana Military Museum, the Montana Department of Military Affairs, Fort Harrison Veterans Administration and Hospital, American Legion Post #2 (Lewis & Clark Post), and the Oro Fino Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.