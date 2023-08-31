A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Thursday granted a summary judgment in favor of St. Peter’s Health, likely bringing an end to a bitter lawsuit filed by an oncologist who claims he was wrongfully fired by the hospital.

Judge Michael Menahan dismissed the claims of Dr. Thomas Weiner in a 31-page decision that found St. Peter’s Health officials followed proper due process when they suspended his medical privileges in late 2020 after reviews into patient care.

“The Court finds Weiner has failed to satisfy his burden of producing sufficient relevant evidence that would allow a reasonable jury to conclude by a preponderance of the evidence that the SPH Defendants are not entitled to statutory immunity under HCQIA (Health are Quality Improvement Act of 1986),” he wrote.

Menahan said as a result, the defendants may not be found liable for damages with respect to the professional review actions.

“We are pleased with the court’s ruling,” St. Peter’s Health said in a statement. “We stand by our commitment to provide safe, high quality care for our community. Going forward, we will continue our efforts to build a gold standard cancer care program and deliver the very best experience for our patients.”

Queries to Weiner’s attorney, Devlan Geddes, would not comment on the court's decision. He said Weiner did have the right to appeal. Weiner filed his lawsuit Dec. 10, 2020.

The judge also ruled that Weiner could not recover compensatory or punitive damages.

St. Peter’s had argued HCQIA provided legal immunity for professional review bodies in the belief the action included, among other conditions, that it was in the furtherance of quality health care and adequate notice and hearing procedures were afforded to the physician. Weiner argued that the immunity did not apply.

The legal fight spilled from the hospital corridors out into the community, where a couple of groups sprouted supporting Weiner. Most members were former patients or family members of former patients. They would carry signs and protest Weiner’s dismissal weekly in front of the hospital. They also posted yard signs and paid for billboards saying they supported Weiner.

The trial was to be moved to Missoula County or to be heard in Helena by a jury of Missoula County residents. Menahan was to remain the judge hearing the case. A trial date had not been set.

Weiner joined St. Peter’s in 1996 and had served a chief of staff and chair of the Medical Executive Committee.

The hospital’s peer review committee committee sent him a letter in February 2020, requesting an investigation into his patient care, Menahan’s decision states. This included concerns of “manipulation of do not resuscitate status of patients without their consent, substandard care of patients for non-oncological medical issues, concern of application of end-of-life care for patients and continuing cardiotoxic chemotherapy in patients.

The credentials committee met with him in October 2020 and said they planned to proceed with a suspension.

They noted a review of a treatment of a patient showed he prescribed chemotherapy without document evidence of malignancy and the patient died.

On Dec. 7, the hospital’s board of directors voted to revoke his medical staff membership.

This story will be updated.