Weekend snowstorm dusts Helena area

A weekend snowstorm deposited as much as 5 inches of snow in the Helena Valley and more than a foot of snow in surrounding areas.

National Weather Service Great Falls Forecast Office Meteorologist Ray Greely on Monday said that in areas about 7 miles southwest of Helena, near Park City and Unionville, about 13 inches of snow fell over the course of more than 12 hours between late Saturday and Sunday.

The Marysville area saw about 9 inches of snowfall.

The Helena Regional Airport recorded only trace amounts of snow, but Helena's neighborhoods of higher elevations received anywhere from an inch to 5 inches of snow.

"The moisture and northerly flow on the backside of this low-pressure system really helped get the snow falling," Greely said.

He said the snow was drifting and blowing, and the winds over the weekend froze precipitation to power lines, eventually knocking them down.

NorthWestern Energy's power outage map shows one outage affected as many as 50 people between Montana City and Clancy.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's latest U.S. Winter Outlook reports that due to the atmospheric phenomenon known as La Niña, wetter-than-average conditions will be most likely in areas of western Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, the northern Rockies, the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley over the course of the meteorological winter beginning December and running through February.

Greely said the Helena area has a 50% to 60% chance of seeing higher-than-average precipitation during those three months.

The NOAA report also states "below-normal temperatures are favored from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes and the Alaskan Panhandle."

Greely said the Helena area has a 40% to 50% chance of seeing temperatures below normal throughout the meteorological winter.

While the western United States, including the Helena Valley, has been mired in a historic, years-long drought, Greely said a wetter-than-average winter is "definitely a step in the right direction, but it won't totally eradicate this drought."