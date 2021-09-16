Weekend red flag warning issued for Lewis and Clark County

Critical fire weather conditions are expected for much of Lewis and Clark County on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Great Falls office, which issued a red flag warning Thursday.

Dry and windy conditions are expected to crop up across most of Montana east of the Rocky Mountain Front beginning Friday with conditions deteriorating further by Saturday.

"Extremely critical fire weather conditions possible Saturday," the office tweeted Thursday afternoon. "Fires may grow and spread extremely quickly, especially on Saturday."

The public is urged to remain vigilant in avoiding activities and behaviors that may cause sparks the next few days.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Fire Warden Leo Dutton said Thursday Montanans should remain conscious of the threat when recreating this weekend.

"We are not out of fire season as demonstrated by the Nob Hill fire," Dutton said, referencing the South Hills blaze that resulted in the evacuation of about 20 homes Sept. 11. "I urge everyone to carefully consider their surroundings and have concern for other people."