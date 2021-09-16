 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend red flag warning issued for Lewis and Clark County
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Weekend red flag warning issued for Lewis and Clark County

{{featured_button_text}}

Critical fire weather conditions are expected for much of Lewis and Clark County on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Great Falls office, which issued a red flag warning Thursday.

Dry and windy conditions are expected to crop up across most of Montana east of the Rocky Mountain Front beginning Friday with conditions deteriorating further by Saturday.

"Extremely critical fire weather conditions possible Saturday," the office tweeted Thursday afternoon. "Fires may grow and spread extremely quickly, especially on Saturday."

red flag warning graphic.jpg

graphic courtesy National Weather Service

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The public is urged to remain vigilant in avoiding activities and behaviors that may cause sparks the next few days.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Fire Warden Leo Dutton said Thursday Montanans should remain conscious of the threat when recreating this weekend.

"We are not out of fire season as demonstrated by the Nob Hill fire," Dutton said, referencing the South Hills blaze that resulted in the evacuation of about 20 homes Sept. 11. "I urge everyone to carefully consider their surroundings and have concern for other people."

Lewis and Clark County remains under Stage 1 fire restrictions that prohibit "building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire unless noted in the exemptions" and "smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials."

One notable exception to the restrictions is the allowance of campfires on private and public land within an improved fire ring less than 48 inches in diameter.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News