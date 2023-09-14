"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" (PG-13)

At the Myrna and Cinemark

Grade: C

Fine Greek wine is tasty when the cork is first popped.

Not quite so sparkly three days later.

Translation: Fans of the original “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” need not bring much confetti to the third ceremony.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” is underwritten, overacted and painfully predictable.

But Greece remains gorgeous!

The story has a solemn start: Patriarch Gus Portokalos has died. In his will, Gus requested that his journal be taken back to Greece and given to three childhood friends.

That mission has added sadness because of the passing of beloved actor Michael Constantine, who played Gus. This sequel is dedicated to Constantine.

That’s a touching framework to energize a sequel.

Daughter Toula gathers up the clan to honor her dad’s wish.

Zorba kick your heals high! Let’s dance our way home.

I hoped that we might tenderly dig up the Greek roots of the family tree.

Not to be. Writer-director-star Nia Vardalos takes the low road home and settles for silliness.

Critics are having fun unleashing their poison pen daggers.

“Another sloppy helping of migrant family cliches, served up with the same loving forcefulness as grandma’s moussaka,” wrote Ellen E. Jones in The Observer.

Want a free sample? The clan disrobes on a nude beach. They sleep on the floor of one big living room. No need to worry about oversleeping: a sheep licks them awake.

Vardalos does toss a few new ingredients into her salad. Their Greek hostess, Victory, is openly nonbinary.

“Hmmm,” I pondered. “Do we get a rainbow wedding?”

No such luck. Instead, we get lame gay humor of the type found in closeted films of last century.

At a “line” dance which has women on one side and men on the other, Victory literally hops back and forth. I decided not to waste energy being mad. I just felt sad instead.

In the end, Toula does find the old friends, of course. She delivers the sacred journal. Promise kept.

But the childhood friends don’t even get to speak! No memories. No tender goodbye toast to Gus.

We need a wedding, of course. Title says so.

We quickly spot the pretty hands where the rings will reside. My advice to both: Keep looking.

I enjoyed the original “Greek Wedding,” both because of its endearing portrait of a big Greek family, and because it brought billions of people to Helena’s Myrna Loy. I suspect the top 10 Myrna hits include “Wedding,” “Juno,” “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Green Book.”

This year the Myrna is sharing “Greek Wedding” with its prison annex, which Krys and Benji have named The Cinemark.

Perhaps I can forgive the script if the wedding fills the seats at our beloved Myrna.