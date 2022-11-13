Webinar to focus on climate extremes in Montana

The League of Women Voters of Montana is hosting a statewide webinar on extreme climate events in Montana featuring speakers from the Montana Climate Office (MCO) and the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes.

The MCO just updated its projections for what to expect in specific locations within Montana in the coming years. The MCO speakers will be joined by two leaders from the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes (CKST).

This webinar will look at the extreme weather events that occurred in Montana over the past year or so, and what we can expect in the future, and how people are responding to these changes, with particular reference to Missoula, Helena, Bozeman, and Billings, and on the tribal reservations across the state.

The webinar is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. To pre-register to receive the link to the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/3TzjGJQ.

Co-sponsors for the event include: Citizens Climate Lobby; Climate Smart Missoula; Families for a Livable Climate; Great Falls Rising; Montana Environmental Information Center; Montana Health Professionals for a Healthy Climate; Wild Montana; Wilderness Watch; and the League of Women Voters of Billings, Bozeman, Helena, and Missoula.