“Freedom of the Press and the Public’s Right to Know Under the Montana Constitution” will be discussed 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a webinar.

Moderated by retired Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson, the program features panelists Darrell Ehrlick, editor-in-chief of the Daily Montanan, and Billings constitutional trial lawyer Martha Sheehy.

Sign up for the webinar at https://tinyurl.com/ffrytf5c

Co-sponsored by the Montana League of Women Voters of the Helena Area and the Lewis & Clark Library, this webinar is part of a series of LWV programs on the Montana Constitution.

“There is a symbiotic relationship between freedom of the press and the public’s right to know,” says Nelson. “The press is being frustrated in its constitutional right to know and is being forced to file lawsuits both to ensure that public meetings are open to the public and receive proper public notice and that public documents are available to the public. The press is subsidizing the public’s right to know.”

The webinar will provide the public a strong sense of what may be at stake in the 2023 Legislature and the actions needed to protect these rights.

Ehrlick is the former editor of The Billings Gazette.

During her 35-year career, Sheehy has represented media interests and private citizens in enforcing Montana's constitutional right to know in dozens of cases. Her uncle was a delegate to the 1972 Constitutional Convention.

Nelson, served on the Montana Supreme Court from 1993 to 2013 and is a former Glacier County Attorney and prosecutor.