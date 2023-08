Still waiting on those tomatoes to ripen? Well, time is running out.

The National Weather Service's Great Falls office released a table Friday providing the climatological probabilities of the first frost, freeze, and hard freezes this fall.

According to the NWS, there is a 50% chance Helena will see its first frost (36 degrees) on Sept. 11, its first freeze (32 degrees) on Sept. 20 and its first hard freeze (28 degrees) on Oct. 3.