Weather worries delay prescribed burn on Rodney Ridge Trail

The prescribed burn initially planned this week for the area adjacent to Rodney Ridge Trail will be postponed, forest officials said Wednesday.

Kathy Bushnell, district ranger with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, said they were within the parameters for weather and fuel moisture to have the burn, but concerns were raised by the extended forecast with higher temps later in the week and gusty winds expected with an incoming front.

“The unit’s proximity to the city of Helena and values requires optimal prescribed burning conditions, which includes current and forecasted weather conditions, to ensure both safety of fire personnel and the area residents,” Bushnell said in an email.

The burn was planned to begin between Wednesday and Friday for 100-250 acres around the Rodney Ridge Trail to reduce excess vegetation and improve firefighter and community safety in case of a wildfire.

At this point there is no timeframe for when the burn will be rescheduled. Fire staff will continue to monitor conditions of the area and plan for the prescribed fire operations when conditions are favorable. The fire investigation training that was planned to coincide with the prescribed burn will also be rescheduled.

Visit https://go.usa.gov/xH3wE for more information on prescribed burning on the Forest and follow Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on Facebook @HLCNF and Twitter @LewisandClarkNF for the latest updates.

