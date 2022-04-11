Weather service warns of heavy snow, dangerous temperatures heading to Helena area

Just when you thought you could put that shovel and winter parka away for a while, snow is expected to hit the Helena-area as well as much of Montana in the next couple days.

In a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) says total snow accumulations may hit between 5 and 10 inches across most lower elevations in the area, and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains. Winds could gusting as high as 45 mph.

A Winter Storm Warning indicates that heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected. It can also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch, according to the NWS.

The forecast is for southern Lewis and Clark and Jefferson counties, including: Lincoln, Boulder Hill, Montana City, Whitehall, Elk Park Pass, MacDonald Pass, Rogers Pass, and Flesher Pass.

There will also be unseasonably cold temperatures Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 20s and lows mostly in the teens. The coldest temperatures are expected Thursday morning with single digits above zero.

The snow, predicted to be “heavy at times,” is to start Monday night and lasting through much of Tuesday and accumulations in some areas of the state could get 2 inches per hour. Near blizzard conditions are possible at times.

The NWS warns that travel could be very difficult.

“Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility,” it stated, adding. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.”

Temperatures are expected to hit the high 30s on Friday and in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologists posted a blizzard warning for a large section of western North Dakota and smaller areas of western South Dakota and eastern Montana beginning Tuesday through Thursday evening, the Associated Press reported.

March precipitation was well below normal across much of Montana, causing snowpack percentages to slip below normal for the third consecutive month, the Montana State News Bureau reported recently. The statewide snowpack is below normal for snow-water equivalent, measuring how much water is contained in the snowpack, in all but northwest Montana and the northern Rocky Mountain Front. Those regions saw normal to above-normal precipitation in March, but much of that was rain except for at higher elevations.

Several SNOTEL sites across Montana had more snowfall in December alone than mid-January through April 1. Most SNOTEL sites at all elevations have fallen short of normal peak snowpack levels and NRCS states the probability is low that the snowpack in those locations will fully recover.

Upper elevations have not released a significant amount of water yet, meaning there are opportunities for snowpack compared to normal to make gains in April and May.

