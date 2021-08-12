Weather helping to slow Helena-area wildfires

As of early Thursday, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Type 1 Team assumed command of the Divide Complex fire, which includes the Woods Creek, Balsinger and American Fork fires, officials said.
Such teams provide leadership, planning and logistical support for firefighting resources, collect and maintain financial documentation for the incident and provide a plan for goals. Team members work with the agencies requesting aid to maintain relationships and share information with the public and entities.
The Woods Creek fire in the Big Belt Mountains 16 miles northeast of Townsend grew to 48,709 acres and is now 5% contained, officials said Thursday.
Lightning caused the fire on July 10 in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and it has moved on to private land. As of Wednesday, officials had said 46,691 acres had burned.
Officials said they expect a slow backing of the fire will continue and most areas of available fuel next to heat have been consumed.
Crews are working directly at the fire’s edge and mopping up around Confederate Gulch, establishing a fire line. Crews will be monitoring and improving lines on private land in cooperation with landowners.
The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office lifted its mandatory evacuation order on Wednesday, but said some areas remain on high alert.
Kathy Bushnell, the Helena District ranger for the U.S. Forest Service, told members of Hometown Helena, an informal group of residents, that recent rain has helped minimize fire behavior on local fires, "although we still have a lot of fire season left."
“Directly there is a lot of fire activity with a lot of fire season left unfortunately," she said.
Bushnell said fire season, which typically ends in September, would move into October as "seasons are starting earlier and lasting longer."
The Harris Mountain fire remained at 31,591 acres Thursday but is now 52% contained, with minimal fire spread expected.
A final community meeting for the blaze, which started July 10 by lightning 10 miles southeast of Cascade, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Wedsworth Hall, 13 Front St. S., Cascade. As of Aug. 9, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office rescinded all evacuation orders and pre-evacuation notices related to the fire.
The north end of the fire has been put into patrol status as firefighting efforts now focus to the south. If weather allows, firefighters will be flown into Adel Mountain where fire remains in lodgepole stands. Engines and crews will continue to extinguish heat over 100 feet into the interior of the fire from Holland Creek to Frank’s Ridge as well as continue to build line to the west.
Little fire activity is anticipated with the Balsinger fire five miles west of Neihart, which is now at 9,834 acres and is 45% contained.
Crews planned to mop up Thursday in that area. Structure protection is in place along the U.S. Highway 89 corridor to protect Neihart and Monarch, both about four miles from the fire’s edge. A priority for Thursday remained point/structure protection, making sure livestock has been removed to safe areas and reassessing the fire perimeter.
Information was provided by the U.S. Forest Service and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.