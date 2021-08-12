Weather helping to slow Helena-area wildfires

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kathy Bushnell, the Helena District ranger for the U.S. Forest Service, told members of Hometown Helena, an informal group of residents, that recent rain has helped minimize fire behavior on local fires, "although we still have a lot of fire season left."

“Directly there is a lot of fire activity with a lot of fire season left unfortunately," she said.

Bushnell said fire season, which typically ends in September, would move into October as "seasons are starting earlier and lasting longer."

The Harris Mountain fire remained at 31,591 acres Thursday but is now 52% contained, with minimal fire spread expected.

A final community meeting for the blaze, which started July 10 by lightning 10 miles southeast of Cascade, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Wedsworth Hall, 13 Front St. S., Cascade. As of Aug. 9, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office rescinded all evacuation orders and pre-evacuation notices related to the fire.