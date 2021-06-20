Weather, equipment aiding progress on battling Deep Creek Canyon Fire

The Deep Creek Canyon Fire between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs burning since June 13 is now 15% contained, U.S. Forest officials said Sunday, noting firefighters “continue to make great progress mopping up hot spots” along the perimeter.

“Crews are being assisted by heavy equipment and more favorable weather conditions,” officials said of the blaze that is now a week old.

They said there was minimal fire activity Saturday with the wind pushing the fire back into previously burned areas. This helped firefighters secure more of the fire's perimeter. Officials said Sunday-morning rain was expected to taper off in the evening. The size of the blaze remained at 4,648 acres, which is about what it has been at since Friday. The fire has spread northeast and south of U.S. Highway 12E in the Deep Creek Canyon area.

“Today good progress is being made in many areas, and with that we expect to see containment increase steadily as crews continue to mop up,” forest service officials wrote in an email. They said areas with “continuous fuels will require additional attention over the coming days."

July 1 remains the estimated containment date.