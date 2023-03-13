It was during the 1973 Montana legislative session that they all came together. And 50 years later they remain good friends.

Marci Lynn, Judy Hendrickson, Bobby Murphy and Lynn Staley have kept in touch with each other since meeting in the steno pool of the Capitol.

The quartet, who range in age from the “60-something” to 82, said they have been there for each other over the decades, celebrating the triumphs and supporting each other through periods of devastation.

Lynn said they try to get together at least once a year.

“As we get older we realize the importance of getting together,” adding their mini-reunions are a priority.

Staley, 78, continues to work for the state when the Legislature is in town. She is now working her 17th session and is now the bills coordinator

Hendrickson lives half the year on the Big Hole.

“We didn’t know diddly,” Staley said. “We just supported each other.”

Hendrickson said she worked for Dave Manning, who she said was chair for highways and transportation committee. Manning was the longest-serving legislator in Montana, having been in elected office for 51 years.

“Each of us has worked in the leadership offices through the year and yes it was political,” Lynn said adding, you were expected to be a Republican if you worked Republican leadership.

Lynn said she worked her last session in 2005.

She said she worked a couple sessions in the ‘70s and ‘80s and then worked in state government in the ‘90s.

“Those early days working in the Legislature I remember fondly because there was less polarization,” she said. “In the end to me it seemed they came together to get things done for the citizens.”

She said the polarization was beginning in 2005, when she left.

Staley said she worked for Senate presidents for several sessions.

She said her job as bills coordinator is not political at all.

Hendrickson said she worked at the Legislature in 1973, ’74 and ‘75 and never worked up there again.

She and Lynn started a business.

Staley said she and Lynn worked for Gov. Judy Martz for four years.

“She was a fantastic lady to work for,” she said. “We had a great ride.”

Marci Lynn said the four all had young families then, so there was little free time after work to get together.

“After hours you went home and took care of family,” she said. “The last thing you had any energy to do was to socialize.”

Murphy said she had worked the constitutional convention in 1973 and was asked to be the secretary for the majority leader in the House.

“I can’t tell you how many special sessions there were,” she said of her experiences. “Everybody was congenial.”

Hendrickson said even though you worked for leadership, you did not voice your opinions.

The four remember the workload being different.

“It’s a whole different ballgame than it is today,” they said. “We were the staff and did everything except research the bills.”

They laugh when they talk about entering bill information on to IBM typewriters and had to make three copies.

And they said they had to use shorthand to take notes of the meeting.

“Shorthand is a dead art,” Hendrickson said.

The four think they have remained friends because they are all compatible.

Lynn remembers being with some of the members of the group at an ice cream parlor 47 years ago when she announced she was engaged to be married.

She and her husband, Steve, have been married 46 years.

“We care about each other,” Lynn said. “We have all gone through losses, and have relied on each other.”

Hendrickson left Helena and got married and now lives near the Big Hole south of Butte.

“At some point in time we rejoined again and started getting together in the Big Hole at Judy’s place and kind of rejoined and wanted the relationship to continue because we had so darn much fun,” one of them said.

“We rely on each other,” Hendrickson said.

“We all know each other’s stories,” Staley said. “When say met friends for 50 years, (other people) say 'You are truly blessed.'”

“Old friends are the best friends,” Lynn said.