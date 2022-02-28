'We are still alive': Montanans have family, emotional ties to Ukraine

In the moment that this story is posted the people of Ukraine are fighting and dying to protect their sovereignty.

The conflict is far away, with roughly 150,000 Russian troops surging into a country 5,500 air miles distant from Montana, yet the links between the Ukrainian people and Montanans are real. As events unfold in Ukraine many Montanans with Ukrainian connections are asking for the support and understanding of Montana's people.

"My family in Ukraine, at two o’clock in the morning Montana time sent me a message from Lviv," Ukrainian immigrant Tatiana Lukenbill told the Great Falls Tribune.

"We are still alive,” Lukenbill said of her family's message. "It was their statement knowing that I am worrying sick about them. They said that it was morning in their city. They woke up to the air sirens. Eight or nine times there were signals. People were informed that the invasion took place. My family told me that they heard several explosions, not in downtown, somewhere around."

Sitting near Ukraine's western border with Poland, Lviv is one of Ukraine's most important cultural centers for art, literature, music and theater. It's peacetime population of slightly more than 700,000 has now been swollen by tens of thousands of refugees fleeing to escape the advancing Russian Army.

As of this reporting Russian troops had not yet entered Lviv, but the city is on edge, without any clear understanding of the conflict that yet may come.

"Lviv is a place that has already accepted many, many refugees from eastern parts of Ukraine who were leaving their homes because of the situation in Donbas and Luhansk region," Lukenbill said. "It is industrial center. It is where the coal mines are. It is a very, very heavy industrial center. The refugees were helped by western Ukrainians. Western Ukraine found the way to provide them with apartments. They found some jobs for them, but it was starting in 2014, 2015. The number of refugees that is potentially going to move towards the west – we don’t even imagine what will happen."

"My family told me that people are advised to get a supply of groceries, get a supply of gas for their vehicles," she added. "My brother told me the lines to the gas stations are the longest ever. The lines to the ATMs are very long. I have not heard anything from them in the morning today. Two days ago the staff was taken over to spend the night in Poland, and then brought back. Today, just several minutes ago, I heard that they are all relocated to Poland right now.”

Tatiana Lukenbill grew up in Ukraine, but has lived with her husband Ron in Montana since the early 1990s. She is an active member of the WorldMontana Center for Diplomacy and Leadership, a Helena-based organization that has promoted cultural exchanges between Montana and Ukraine for nearly 20 years.

“It is a program for international exchanges for certain counties of the former Soviet Union. Ukraine is one of these countries," Lukenbill said of WorldMontana's mission. "It is funded by the U.S. Congress. The idea is getting the opportunity of doctors, journalists, librarians, teachers, lawyers to learn about America."

“I also have very strong connections with Russia – not the government," Lukenbill said. "Not the people who make crazy decisions. I spent my career there. I was a senior educator at Moscow State University, and then I moved to the United States where my husband and I started the exchange program. We were bringing the students both to high schools and colleges to be educated in the United States."

In October of 2014 a delegation of Ukrainian doctors came to Montana, stopping in Helena and Great Falls to learn as much as they could about the effectiveness of telemedicine. Lukenbill, who grew up in Ukraine and is fluent in English, Russian and Ukrainian, served as an interpreter during the delegation's visit.

“They know that they first will arrive to Washington, D.C., where they are getting the opportunity to meet with the senators, congressmen, members of the staff. It’s like an orientation program," she said of the WorldMontana program. "They are told about federalism, about the way American government is functioning, stuff like that. And then a group of five delegates plus facilitator is traveling from D.C. to respective state. So back in 2014 we received a group of five doctors who spent the week in Great Falls."

That group met with community leaders in Great Falls and Helena. Just how these young professionals are faring following the Russian invasion remains unknown.

“I have a friend here in Helena who has just come back from the city of Poltava where her mother lives," Lukenbill said. "She managed to get on Lufthansa and she made it safe. There is a family here now, and the head of the family is in Washington, D.C. He is a diplomat. His family was evacuated several weeks ago, a family with a mother and three kids, and the diplomat was evacuated the Sunday before last. He’s now in D.C."

The reality of open warfare in Ukraine inches ever closer to Lviv.

“Two days ago the staff was taken over to spend the night in Poland, and then brought back," Lukenbill said Thursday night. "Today, just several minutes ago I heard that they are all relocated to Poland right now. There is no one there, from what I understand. They relocated them to Poland.”

"They live in an apartment building that was constructed back at the end of the 19th century," Lukenbill said of her family in Lviv. "They have the basement on the ground level of the apartment building. They are preparing the basement to put some chairs there in case for some emergency to spend time there."

Many Americans are now asking if and why the Russian invasion of Ukraine should be a matter of U.S. interest. In a news release issued Thursday, Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., said the following:

"The United States has no legal or moral obligation to come to the aid of either side in this foreign conflict. In talking to folks across Montana, they are much more concerned with stopping the invasion taking place in our country by millions of illegal aliens then they are the invasion of an Eastern European country halfway across the world. It is our obligation to secure our nation and put the American people first, not send our sons and daughters to die overseas in a conflict that does not serve our national interests."

Great Falls attorney and international law professor Lynn Baker said he finds it distressing that a contingent of Republican legislators are speaking in opposition to a meaningful U.S. response to the invasion.

“What’s disheartening to me is to see portions of political parties in our own country that are not fully condemning, but almost agreeing with what Putin has done here," Baker said. "I just can’t imagine this. Everyone in our country ought to be against what’s happened here without any question."

“I think some Republicans; without naming anyone in particular, have basically said this isn’t our problem. This isn’t our issue and we don’t have to worry about this," he added. "I see this as a very sad situation that they can’t see how wrong their position is in this matter.

"If they invade and get away with it, who do they invade next?" Baker asked. "There’s got to be a line drawn because it's going to keep on going. You’re going to basically give promotion to the idea that countries can do this and get away with it. That the West doesn’t care what happens in other parts of the world. We always wanted those oil fields and copper mines in our neighboring country, so let’s just take them over. We can see that the West isn’t going to do anything except scream and holler.”

“If we don’t present a united front in this instance it certainly gives other dictators across the world a reason to do the same thing," Baker continued. "Other parts of the world don’t have a NATO force looking down their throat, and they can say without much difficulty – the United States was confronted and they weren’t pushing back against Putin. We don’t have NATO over here so we’ll do whatever we want, and the same thing will happen. Some group of Americans will say that it’s no big deal, it doesn’t affect us. In some respects, we’re just allowing this to happen again and again.”

Montana's diplomatic connections to Ukraine extend beyond cultural exchanges. The former U.S. Ambassador to Russia under the Obama administration is Mike McFaul, who grew up in Butte, Bozeman and Glasgow, Montana, where his father worked as a musician and music teacher.

McFaul was not immediately available to comment for this story; however, Montana's connections to the invasion in Ukraine remain relevant to many people who live here.

"This very day (Feb. 24) they are in contact with me and they ask for our understanding, and they ask for our prayers and they ask if we’re paying attention," said Sandra Erickson, a University of Montana educator in international business and a former member of the Great Falls Advisory Committee on International Relationships. "I text back and forth to them, and they are very young professionals that came here and they are very active in trying to build a relationship with the United States.”

Erickson was instrumental in bringing the Ukrainian delegation to Great Falls in 2014.

Neither Erickson nor her husband Lynn Baker advocate for a U.S. military incursion into Ukraine. Baker said it would be an "absolute disaster" for U.S. troops to enter Ukraine.

“There's a red line that could lead to a third world war," Baker said. "It's a line I don’t think you could cross. Less than that I think there are lots of things that can be done. I know that we’re beefing up our military all over at section of eastern Europe.

"Our military is in newly created bases in Poland that have been beefed up, but to charge in and send American troops to defend Ukraine – I just think that is fraught with so many dangers, not only for our country but for the entire world. That would be foolhardy."

Baker remains dubious about the effect western sanctions will have upon the Russian invasion.

“How effective they’re going to be when you’re dealing with a guy like Putin who doesn’t really care what anybody else thinks?" Baker asked. "He feels that in two years all this big kerfuffle will be over with. I just don’t know how you handle that, but I know that sending in our military is absolutely the wrong thing to do for just about every reason.”

However the connections between Montana and Ukraine remain strong.

“My American husband, his ancestors on his father’s family are from Ukraine," Tatiana Lukenbill noted. "They emigrated to America back in 1903. They have found their new life here.

"There are so many families who ancestors are immigrants like my husband’s family, and there are so many families who keep in touch with their country of their ancestors. The idea of the world being one – it sounds like propaganda, but we all live on one planet. We all live in this world."

Lukenbill highlighted the familial connections established within the World Montana program.

"As soon as people in Montana host the delegations, as soon as they agree to host the international exchange students – they are friends for the rest of their lives," she said. "They have found new family. The American families are forever friends with their host students. They keep in touch. They learn about new culture."

"It is important that the countries support each other with the idea of independence and freedom, because it is the foundation of the United States," Lukenbill added.

David Murray is at dmurray@greatfallstribune.com.

