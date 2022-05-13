‘We are invisible, but we are here': Montana Constitution includes mandate to teach about American Indians

"The state recognizes the distinct and unique cultural heritage of American Indians and is committed in its educational goals to the preservation of their cultural integrity."

Article X, Section 1, Clause 2, Montana State Constitution, 1972

While likely supported with the best of intentions by the 1972 Constitutional Convention, it took another 33 years for Indian Education for All to officially take hold in Montana schools, speakers said Thursday at a discussion on “Indian Education and the 1972 Montana Constitution.”

Delegates at the Constitutional Convention now celebrating its 50th year, included a unique mandate into the document to teach in the classroom about American Indians. This commitment was reaffirmed by the state Legislature in 1999 with the passage of Indian Education for All, said organizers of Thursday’s panel, which was moderated by Mike Jetty and featured Carol Juneau and Joyce Silverthorne.

Juneau, an enrolled member of the Mandan and Hidatsa tribes and the first president of the Blackfeet Community College from 1976 to 1983, is a retired legislator and educator. Silverthorne was director of the Office of Indian Education in D.C. from 2012 through 2016 and served as director of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes educational department from 1999 to 2008.

Jetty is an Indian Education Specialist for the Montana Office of Public Instruction, and an enrolled member of the Spirit Lake Dakota Nation.

“If it weren’t for these two women, I probably wouldn’t have a job right now,” Jetty said at the beginning of the hour-long presentation, adding later they should be considered “living legends” for what they have done.

There were no Native American delegates among the members of the Constitution Convention in 1972. Juneau said there were several delegates who picked up on the issue of Indian Education for All and were able to make it part of the constitution.

She noted that two students from Fort Peck, Lynn Leuppe and Mavis Scott, came to the convention and advocated for teaching Indian culture in schools and told the delegates they would like to see themselves in the books and materials they studied.

“We are invisible, but we’re here. We were always here and the constitutional delegates who worked on that understood that,” Juneau said. She said the small group of delegates made sure it was included.

Juneau and her daughter, Denise, who has served as state superintendent of public instruction, wrote a paper titled "Indian Education for All: Montana's Constitution at Work in Our Schools," for the Montana Law Review in 2011 about the Indian Education for All issue and the constitution and detailed what happened after 1972.

They said the state responded with policies and statutes to address Indian Education for All.

"However, it took 33 years, an abundance of advocacy from many quarters, legislation, and two lawsuits that went to the Montana Supreme Court before the State showed its full commitment to Indian Education for All," they wrote, adding later, "It took 27 years for the Legislature to pass a law giving direction to the State's educational system to meet the requirements of Indian Education for All; and it would take another six years for the Legislature to provide the necessary funding to begin its implementation."

Carol Juneau, who served as a representative, said she was fortunate to carry the bill through the Legislature in 1999 that addressed the inaction of state to follow through on the direction by the 1972 convention. Sen. Dorothy Eck, who had introduced the provision in 1972 at the convention, sponsored the bill in the Senate. (The Juneaus, in their paper, also credited delegates Richard Champoux, Chet Blaylock and Gene Harbaugh for their work in getting the provision in during the 1972 convention.)

She said it took the effort of a lot of people, but that it passed on a solid vote by the state House and Senate. But she added later that one of reasons the bill passed was that no money was attached to it.

Silverthorne called bringing the teaching to the classroom “an incredible education by fire” and an “incredible struggle to get it all the way through.”

While the end result may not have been perfect, “… it was the best we could do, the best we could do at the moment.”

Jetty said Carol's daughter, Denise, who went on to become state superintendent of public instruction, was working in OPI at the time in another capacity as an Indian educations specialist and gathered a group to discuss what they wanted to teach schoolchildren about American Indians in Montana and came up with a document called "Essential understanding regarding American Indians."

Silverthorne was part of that group.

"This is one of those cases where beware of what you ask for, you may get it," she said, adding it was a challenge to decide how to get useful information to teachers.

Juneau said a lawsuit was filed in 2004 for Indian education in the schools and the court said the state had failed to provide what the constitution had passed.

“You had to have a real strong belief that things will be better and kids should learn who we are and everybody should learn who we are,” Juneau said.

She said there was a special session in 2005 and then-Gov. Brian Schweitzer was able to get a sum of money into the program.

“It has taken off from there,” Juneau said.

She said the effort was not easy.

“There were all these bits and pieces that had to take place,” she said, adding it took an enormous effort by a lot of people to make all of these things happen and get it ready.

She said that by 2005, there was funding and it was ready to start.

You can watch the presentation at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYJ_Bb193g0.

