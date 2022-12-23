'We are all human': Helena arts and faith communities celebrate winter solstice

St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Helena celebrated the winter solstice with a concert in which representatives of many faiths spoke on the importance of the season.

Despite temperatures well below zero, several dozen people attended Wednesday's concert, honoring the longest night of the year and including performances from Wilbur Rehmann Quintet, Dan Pocha and the Magpie Drummers, and Cohesion Dance Project.

The message was one of unity.

"It is fitting that we of different religions or perhaps no religion at all come together on this special night to recognize and celebrate the changing of seasons," said Janet Tatz, the lay leader of the Helena Jewish community. "Solstice, the returning of the light, binds us together and is the reason for the season."

Basir Rahmati is one of the Afghan refugees who resettled in Helena shortly after his home country's fall into Taliban control.

Rahmati told the crowd how warm and welcoming the Helena community has been to him and his family during their first year in town.

"Nice city. Nice people," Rahmatti said.

He said fellow Afghans have encouraged him to move to other states, but he said he wants to stay in Helena because of the people and his new job.

"I am working in St. Peter's hospital. I am so happy," he said.

Valerie Hellermann, executive director of Hands On Global, helped the Afghans resettle in Helena by organizing volunteers and coordinating donations and housing.

"One of the lights of the Helena community is the wonderful support and open-hearted acceptance of Afghan refugees in our community," Hellermann said. "All of you have donated so much time, energy, equipment, household items but mostly opened your hearts to these wonderful people."

Margaret Gillikin of St. Paul's United Methodist called it "a gift" to have so many people gathered together that evening.

"We remember that light shines in darkness from people of good will gathered together," Gillikin said. "Our hearts, our minds, our souls joined as one regardless of our background, our tradition, our faith and our spiritual practices. We are all human."

A recording of the evening's performances is available to view on the church's YouTube channel.