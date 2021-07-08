Water reservoirs hovering near worrisome levels, officials told

"The City will continue to monitor water supply factors and evaluate the need to move to Stage IV if water consumption does not decline in the coming weeks," the press release announcing the restrictions stated.

The city's water worries stem from a combination of high demand, labor shortage and low creek flow, City Engineer Jamie Clark previously told the Independent Record.

It is not that there is a lack of water, it is the city's inability to produce enough water to meet the increased demand that has brought about the restrictions.

"Thank you also to those operators who are covering those shifts," City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said during Wednesday's meeting, referring to water production crews that worked through the July 4 weekend. "They are long and over a holiday, they are really difficult."

The city is producing informational videos, including one featuring Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins touring the Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant. The city is also paying to run radio ads five times a day, seven days a week on four different stations alerting residents to the restrictions.

Calls for comment made Thursday afternoon to Leland and Harlow-Schalk were not immediately returned.

Harlow-Schalk told members of Hometown Helena, an informal meeting of residents, on Thursday that if the city dropped below the minimum needed, it would have to be more strict with water conservation efforts. She said she was waiting for an update at the end of the week.

