Water reservoirs hovering near worrisome levels, officials told

Following the implementation of watering restrictions, Helena's water reservoirs are hovering just above the levels needed to maintain adequate fire suppression capabilities.
Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland said during Wednesday evening's city commission administrative meeting that any further increases in water consumption within the city could be disastrous.
Leland said the maximum capacity for the reservoirs is 26 feet. The minimum needed for fire fighting is a depth of 17 feet, which is about where the stored water now sits during hours of peak demand.
"So if it drops below that 17, we do not have fire suppression available for the upper ends of our town, which is the most vulnerable on the wildland fire interface," Leland said. "So that's our biggest concern right now."
The city remains under stage three water restrictions enacted July 1.
The restrictions, tentatively in place until Sept. 1, require odd-numbered addresses to only water lawns on odd days of the calendar month. Even-numbered addresses can only water lawns on even days of the calendar month.
Further, watering is only permitted between the hours of 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and is only allowed once per day.
Section 6-2-3 of city code defines four stages of water use reduction, which account for system capacity, reservoir levels, severe drought and disruptions in treatment operations.
"The City will continue to monitor water supply factors and evaluate the need to move to Stage IV if water consumption does not decline in the coming weeks," the press release announcing the restrictions stated.
The city's water worries stem from a combination of high demand, labor shortage and low creek flow, City Engineer Jamie Clark previously told the Independent Record.
It is not that there is a lack of water, it is the city's inability to produce enough water to meet the increased demand that has brought about the restrictions.
"Thank you also to those operators who are covering those shifts," City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said during Wednesday's meeting, referring to water production crews that worked through the July 4 weekend. "They are long and over a holiday, they are really difficult."
The city is producing informational videos, including one featuring Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins touring the Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant. The city is also paying to run radio ads five times a day, seven days a week on four different stations alerting residents to the restrictions.
Calls for comment made Thursday afternoon to Leland and Harlow-Schalk were not immediately returned.
Harlow-Schalk told members of Hometown Helena, an informal meeting of residents, on Thursday that if the city dropped below the minimum needed, it would have to be more strict with water conservation efforts. She said she was waiting for an update at the end of the week.