Watch this: State to test all nursing home residents; sets monthly testing target

The governor also emphasized that 60,000 tests does not necessarily mean 60,000 people will be tested, as some may be tested more than once in the period.

"If we go out and in the first month are successful in testing all of our Montanans in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, that doesn't mean they're all done and they have nothing to worry about," Bullock said.

The news on testing comes as the state is a few days into Phase 1 of a gradual lifting of some of the regulations residents have been under, including a stay-at-home order. Some churches held services Sunday, and retail shops around the state could open with a reduced capacity Monday. On May 4, restaurants can start to open at half capacity. However, counties have the option of imposing more stringent restrictions.

Bullock said it's a "tall order that I'm asking" to reach the 60,000 threshold, which was developed based on feedback from public health experts and compares to what other states are aiming for. But he said the federal government has indicated it will support states' testing plans.

The state would move to do surveillance COVID-19 testing in tribal communities once it increases capacity, Bullock said.