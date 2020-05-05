WATCH: State offers $123 million in grants to support biz, homeowners, renters

The state will make $123 million in funding from the federal CARES Act available to small businesses, nonprofits, renters and homeowners in the first round of emergency grants it is funding as part of an effort to offset the financial downturn from COVID-19.
The money is part of the $1.25 billion Montana received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in April. The money can be used by states in a variety of ways to lessen the economic blow that followed stay-at-home orders and other measures that have worked to slow the spread of the coronavirus but also hit local, state, national and global economies hard.
Montana last week entered the first phase of a gradual reopening of some businesses and the end of a five-week statewide stay-at-home directive. On Monday, restaurants, bars, breweries and more were able to open their doors with strict distancing measures and at half capacity.
Statewide more than 84,400 have filed for unemployment payments since Montana announced its first four cases of COVID-19 on March 13. More than 20,600 small businesses in the state have been loaned over $1.7 billion under the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.
The state's first round of $123 million in emergency grants will go to largely to small businesses, households struggling to pay rent or mortgage and nonprofits.
"Montanans have made it clear that we must step in and do everything possible to ensure that small business can responsibly reopen, that nonprofits can still continue to serve our communities, that homeowners can stay in their homes and that Montanans most in need have accesses to services," Bullock said in a call with reporters Tuesday.
Montana-owned small businesses with a maximum of 50 employees can apply for grant money to use as working capital to replace losses sustained due to COVID-19. The maximum amount a business can be awarded is $10,000 and there's $50 million available.
Tara Rice, director of the state Department of Commerce, said business applications for those who were unable to access funding from the federal CARES Act will be prioritized.
An emergency housing assistance program can provide rent, mortgage payments, security deposits and hazard insurance for those who have lost income as a result of the coronavirus. Initial payments for eligible households that fell behind in April and May and cannot make June payments could include three months' worth of assistance, with the program paying the difference of 30% of a household's current gross monthly income and their eligible housing costs, up to $2,000 a month.
There are income limits from $75,000-$125,000 based on family size, and people getting other types of housing assistance are not eligible. This program has $50 million in available funding.
Registered, Montana-based nonprofits can apply for up to $10,000 grants to help offset challenges they're facing due to COVID-19. That program has $10 million in funding.
There are also $5 million in grants to help Montana companies increase the production of things used in the response to COVID-19, like hand sanitizer; $2 million in assistance to food pantries and food banks; $650,000 to help those with disabilities purchase equipment to work remotely; $500,000 for agriculture adaption programs to help producers access new markets or increase local food systems; and $400,000 in grants to help reduce social isolation among seniors.
There is also $5 million for public health grants announced last week.
Bullock said he developed the grants after consulting with the Coronavirus Relief Fund Advisory Council he formed last month, as well as more than 1,400 public comments. Applications open for the grants May 7 at 8 a.m. and more detailed information is available at covidrelief.mt.gov.
Bullock said he settled on the $123 million for the first round of funding after taking input from the committee, as well as the Commerce Department and his budget office.
"We made estimates of what we thought this might actually be," Bullock said. " … They're estimates and that's one of the things we want to see with each of these programs (is) what the demand is, how they're utilized, and then we'll use that to make determinations about whether additional dollars need to be flowing into these nine programs."
In response to anticipated high demand for grants, Bullock said extra staff have been directed to work to help people access the grants. The state's unemployment system has at times struggled due to the volume of people requesting payments and help.
CARES Act money cannot be spent to offset any of the significant revenue loss the state is expected to see as it moves toward the 2021 Legislature and adopting the next biennium budget. Bullock said Tuesday the state's rainy day fund approach and budget stabilization reserve fund have equipped it to be in a strong position going into the downturn. But he added that on a call he participated in with federal leaders recently, governors are increasingly asking for approval to either use existing aid to replace lost revenue or new federal legislation supplement lost revenues.
