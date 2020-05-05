WATCH: State offers $123 million in grants to support biz, homeowners, renters

"We made estimates of what we thought this might actually be," Bullock said. " … They're estimates and that's one of the things we want to see with each of these programs (is) what the demand is, how they're utilized, and then we'll use that to make determinations about whether additional dollars need to be flowing into these nine programs."

In response to anticipated high demand for grants, Bullock said extra staff have been directed to work to help people access the grants. The state's unemployment system has at times struggled due to the volume of people requesting payments and help.

CARES Act money cannot be spent to offset any of the significant revenue loss the state is expected to see as it moves toward the 2021 Legislature and adopting the next biennium budget. Bullock said Tuesday the state's rainy day fund approach and budget stabilization reserve fund have equipped it to be in a strong position going into the downturn. But he added that on a call he participated in with federal leaders recently, governors are increasingly asking for approval to either use existing aid to replace lost revenue or new federal legislation supplement lost revenues.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.