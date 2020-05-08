Watch Now: Vigilante Cruise fills the gap left by canceled parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Decorated vehicles, classic cars and even the Last Chance Tour Train highlighted the Vigilante Cruise 2020 on Friday.

The cruise was organized by a group of community members as a way to celebrate Helena High and Capital High graduates, after Helena Public Schools canceled the 96th Vigilante Day Parade due to COVID-19 concerns. Scheduled for May 1, the parade had not previously been canceled since World War II.

Organizers said more than 70 people registered and more showed up to participate as the cruise was getting started. Their aim was to provide an entertaining distraction from the ongoing pandemic in a way that adhered to safety and social distancing guidelines.

All cruise entries were confined to vehicles, and there weren't any large gatherings along the route. Many people could be seen watching from their windows and balconies.

Some of the entries poked fun at pandemic-related themes such as missing class, toilet paper shortages and the now infamous "Joe Exotic" from the Netflix series "Tiger King."

Entries celebrating historic businesses such as the Ski-Hi Drive-In and The Parrot Confectionery Store were more true to the actual Vigilante Day Parade, which is meant to celebrate the history of the Helena area.