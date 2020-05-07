Watch now: Introducing the IR's 2020 nurse appreciation award winners

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In honor of National Nurses Week, the Independent Record is recognizing 10 local nurses who make the Helena area a better place. From the nominations submitted by our community, nine winners were chosen by the Independent Record staff and one was selected by our readers in an online poll.

During a normal year, we would honor the winners in front of their family, friends and coworkers at a luncheon event. However, we are introducing the winners in a video this year to help keep our community safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are also publishing feature stories about each of the 10 nurses in a special section that will be included on our website and in the printed newspaper Sunday.

Thanks to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, St. Peter’s Health and Carroll College for sponsoring these awards. Be sure to keep an eye out for our special insert on Sunday and the congratulatory pages recognizing the nurses, which will be published in the newspaper next week.