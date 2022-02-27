Watch now: Holter Museum hosts speed painter at grand opening of new creativity center

Interactive speed painter Evan Struck performed for the grand opening of the E.L. Wiegand Creativity Center Saturday at the Holter Museum of Art in Helena.

Struck grew up in Jackson, Michigan and is known for his paintings that are created in 5-10 minutes each as part of performances that incorporate back-lighting and audience participation.

The E.L Wiegand Foundation of Reno, Nevada, approved a $413,000 grant in October 2020 to cover construction and technology costs for the new creativity center that repurposes the old Sherman and Milliken Gallery spaces. Dubbed "The W," the new space provides a community gallery and stage with multi-functional areas for meetings, educational experiences, demonstrations and performances.

"The W will work hand-in-hand with the museum side of the Holter – creating hands-on activities and experiences directly relating to current exhibits and art displays," the Holter website says.

For more information and rental costs, visit https://holtermuseum.org/e-l-wiegand-creativity-center or call 406-442-6400.

