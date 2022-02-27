 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Watch now: Holter Museum hosts speed painter at grand opening of new creativity center

  • 0
Evan Struck

The Holter Museum hosted speed painter Evan Struck for the grand opening of The W Saturday.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

Interactive speed painter Evan Struck performed for the grand opening of the E.L. Wiegand Creativity Center Saturday at the Holter Museum of Art in Helena. 

Struck grew up in Jackson, Michigan and is known for his paintings that are created in 5-10 minutes each as part of performances that incorporate back-lighting and audience participation. 

The E.L Wiegand Foundation of Reno, Nevada, approved a $413,000 grant in October 2020 to cover construction and technology costs for the new creativity center that repurposes the old Sherman and Milliken Gallery spaces. Dubbed "The W," the new space provides a community gallery and stage with multi-functional areas for meetings, educational experiences, demonstrations and performances.

"The W will work hand-in-hand with the museum side of the Holter – creating hands-on activities and experiences directly relating to current exhibits and art displays," the Holter website says. 

For more information and rental costs, visit https://holtermuseum.org/e-l-wiegand-creativity-center or call 406-442-6400.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: "We dont' want to leave our country, we are ready to protect it" says Kyiv resident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News