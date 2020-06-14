Watch Now: George Floyd protest kicks off at Montana Capitol

Hundreds of protesters are gathered at the Montana Capitol building in Helena to speak out against the killing of George Floyd and to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
The protest is slated for noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and has been permitted by the State of Montana General Services Division.
Floyd died in police custody after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd’s death, along with other high-profile police-related killings of minorities, has sparked calls for reforming use of force by police and the policing of minority communities.
Three similar but smaller protests were held in Helena in recent weeks, and many more have taken place throughout Montana.
This story will be updated.
Rachel Carroll Rivas of the @MTHumanRights speaking now. #mtnews #GeorgeFloydprotests pic.twitter.com/nIeJpRNXH6— Thom Bridge (@thom_g_bridge) June 14, 2020
We are back on Montana Ave. #mtnews #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/asLAUXz3UW— Thom Bridge (@thom_g_bridge) June 14, 2020
The protest for #GeorgeFloyd has kicked off at the State Capitol. #mtnews #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/IjYWbJjI8i— Thom Bridge (@thom_g_bridge) June 14, 2020
Protesters are kneeling for 9 minutes of silence. #mtnews #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/rKHbBMkfYn— Thom Bridge (@thom_g_bridge) June 14, 2020
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.