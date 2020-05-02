Watch: Gov primary candidates square off in virtual debates

When it was his turn, Cooney said “I just want to say that this is something I’ve been working on." He argued that economically and fiscally, “Montana is in a strong position going into this. … We’re in much better shape than a lot of states.” At the same time, he predicted that the state would have to mind its expenditures as the pandemic eats into tax revenue.

He again defended the Bullock administration’s handling of the crisis when asked what he would do differently from the governor in handling it. “I think that the governor and I, frankly, have handled this COVID issue very, very well.”

Williams commended the administration’s response overall but criticized Bullock’s allowing school districts the choice to reopen this academic year. “I do believe it was the wrong call for kids and for communities to allow them to reopen in May,” she said.

Cooney fired back, arguing that leaving the decision up to local districts was the right call under Montana’s Constitution. “Governors aren’t kings and queens. They don’t just get to pick and choose. You have to follow the rules.”