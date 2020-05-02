Watch: Gov primary candidates square off in virtual debates

All five of Montana’s gubernatorial candidates took on their primary opponents on Saturday, with tensions getting higher as the June 2 primary draws closer.
The Montana governor’s seat is open as Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is termed out from running again. Saturday's two-hour debate was co-sponsored by the Greater Montana Foundation and Montana Broadcasters Association.
It began on the Democratic side, where Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and Missoula businesswoman Whitney Williams squared off.
The format — in which each candidate and host connected through his or her own video feed, rather than in person — was a reminder of the COVID-19 pandemic that Montana has faced, and whose fallout will likely hang over the state for some time. Ballots hit the mail May 8. Every county in the state has chosen to conduct the vote by mail, though there's some in-person voting at elections offices.
Williams discussed her career in the private and nonprofit sectors and said, “I bring the same sense of urgency to rebuilding Montana’s economy.” She said she would first focus on getting the virus under control, assess the state’s efforts to date, and build a recovery team representing a cross-section of the state to determine the next steps.
When it was his turn, Cooney said “I just want to say that this is something I’ve been working on." He argued that economically and fiscally, “Montana is in a strong position going into this. … We’re in much better shape than a lot of states.” At the same time, he predicted that the state would have to mind its expenditures as the pandemic eats into tax revenue.
He again defended the Bullock administration’s handling of the crisis when asked what he would do differently from the governor in handling it. “I think that the governor and I, frankly, have handled this COVID issue very, very well.”
Williams commended the administration’s response overall but criticized Bullock’s allowing school districts the choice to reopen this academic year. “I do believe it was the wrong call for kids and for communities to allow them to reopen in May,” she said.
Cooney fired back, arguing that leaving the decision up to local districts was the right call under Montana’s Constitution. “Governors aren’t kings and queens. They don’t just get to pick and choose. You have to follow the rules.”
They also sparred over Sandfire Resources’ planned Black Butte Copper mine near the Smith River. Williams attacked it; Cooney defended a Land Board vote he had taken in connection with the project, and vowed tight regulation if elected. They split paths on gun control. Both favored expanded background checks, but Williams favored “common sense gun safety measures,” while Cooney called for “red flag” laws that would enable authorities to take guns from those deemed to pose a danger to themselves or others.
And at several points during their hourlong debate, Williams linked Cooney to the challenges Montanans have faced during the Bullock years, including the $49 million public health funding cut that lawmakers delivered during the 2017 special session, and a severe affordable housing shortage.
“It’s been a crisis,” Williams said of the latter issue, “and it’s been a crisis since you’ve been lieutenant governor.”
Cooney chuckled. “You know, it’s so easy to blame other people for these things, Whitney. … Frankly, I think it’s a bad thing when Democrats are beating up on other Democrats, because what you’re really saying is the Democrats and our Governor Steve Bullock have failed the people of Montana, and I just don’t think that is the way to proceed in this election.”
When it was Republicans' turn, state Attorney General Tim Fox, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and state Sen. Al Olszewski fielded questions.
Fox continued his attacks on Gianforte, pointing out two previous primary debates in which the congressman did not participate, saying he was “social distancing long before the pandemic hit."
“He has no substance, he’s avoiding debates, avoiding public meetings,” Fox said.
Through the campaign, Gianforte said he will abide by former Republican President Ronald Reagan’s Eleventh Commandment, “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.”
Gianforte did respond to Fox, though, calling his critiques “false” and “shameful.”
“Let me just say Mr. Fox’s behavior is shameful. It is shameful because he’s trying to manipulate and use false statements to manipulate voters and i’ll just leave it at that,” Gianforte said.
Olszewski is the lone candidate on either side of the primary who opposes Medicaid expansion in Montana. The program, first passed in the 2015 state Legislature and reauthorized in 2019, covers about 95,000 people.
While saying he wasn’t critical of lawmakers who opposed the program before, Fox said he’s heard from rural providers who are only operating now because of the program. Gianforte said he also believes Medicaid expansion preserved rural access to health care, but that too many people are covered by the safety net and the state should verify the income and assets of those who sign up before extending them coverage.
Olszewski called it a broken system. He said he wants to see it replaced and then repealed. In 2019 he carried a bill that would have offered a tax credit for people who purchased health insurance on the federal exchange.
Another place where Olszewski stands apart is his opposition to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' water compact, which was ratified in the 2015 Legislature and is awaiting federal action.
Olszewski called it a “failed compact” and said if he were elected governor, he'd scrap the deal and go back to the drawing table.
Many agricultural groups in the state, as well as others, support the compact, Fox pointed out. And Gianforte said while he opposed the original compact, a bill from U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, before Congress now is not perfect but has avoided litigation.
One place the candidates found agreement was on abortion, which all oppose. Fox and Gianforte both pointed to bills on abortion Bullock vetoed, some which Olszewski carried, that they would have signed.
Under his administration, Fox said he would like to pursue a bill similar to one in Louisiana that would require abortion providers to have admitting rights at nearby hospitals. With the Louisiana case reached the U.S. Supreme Court, Fox filed an amicus brief. The court heard the case in March.
Gianforte said abortion goes against the U.S. Constitution. “Without life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are not possible," Gianforte said.
Olszewski said he’d sign every bill he carried on abortion, which included a personhood amendment that would clarify life begins at conception.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.