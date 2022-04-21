Washington Foundation donates $25M to Montana Heritage Center

The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation has donated $25 million to the Montana Historical Society for the construction of the new $81 million Montana Heritage Center in Helena, officials said Thursday, covering a funding shortfall due to increasing construction costs and supply shortages.

The donation from the Missoula-based foundation is the largest gift in the historical society’s history, state officials said.

It will help cover construction costs of the Montana Heritage Center, upgrades to the existing 70-year-old Veterans and Pioneers Memorial Building that houses the current museum, and landscaping of native plants, a sensory garden, and trails tying together the entire Montana Heritage Center campus.

Dennis Washington said in a news release that he was honored to join with the Montana Historical Society in realizing their vision of an “inspiring space filled with images, objects, and artifacts that illustrate Montana’s rich history and true spirit and character.”

“We want to create a place where visitors and future Montanans can experience and better understand how human history intertwines with natural history, and how the people that settled Montana shaped the land and were also shaped by it,” he said.

Lee Newspapers recently reported that the heritage center’s cost has grown by 53%, from its original price tag of $53 million to $81 million, due to skyrocketing prices for labor, building materials and shortages. The Association of General Contractors of America noted that the cost of steel mill products has increased 136% since April 2020, lumber and plywood have gone up 89% in that same time and copper and brass products have shot up by 70%.

Historical society officials said earlier they had tried to make some cuts that would not take away from the experience of visiting the museum.

Eve Byron, Montana Historical Society spokeswoman, said the Washington donation covers everything planned for the facility.

“But we will continue fundraising to enhance the visitor experience, and potentially add features back into the project,” she said in an email. “Some of the potential upgrades may be invisible to most people, like increased compact storage, and others will upgrade the project visually and culturally, like a Powwow Arbor honoring Native Tribes at the East Entrance.”

Earlier this month, Tim Sheehy, founder and chief executive officer of Belgrade-based Bridger Aerospace, and his wife, Carmen Sheehy, donated $500,000 to the historical society.

Ground was broken on the center in September 2020, following a nearly 15-year effort to build a new facility. Officials said the current museum was outdated and did not have the room to display the state’s extensive collections. It is expected to bring in 78,000 more visitors a year and create $7.5 million more in annual tourist spending.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said in the news release the Montana Heritage Center will preserve Montana’s history for generations.

“The new center promises to offer Montanans and other visitors a glimpse into our state’s tremendous history,” he said. “With the Washingtons’ support, we are one step closer to seeing the center come to fruition.”

The Montana Heritage Center addition will have an expanded 15,000-square-foot Homeland historical gallery, with artifacts dating from 14,000 years ago up to the present; a 6,150-square-foot event center with capacity for more than 300 people; and a café offering beverages and deli items.

It will open in late 2024 or early 2025. Current estimates are $81 million for the 66,000-square-foot addition, plus the renovations and landscaping.

Funding for the project includes $41 million from the state accommodations tax, $7.5 million in general obligation bonds, and $900,000 in energy savings grants. In addition to this new gift, MHS already has raised almost $8 million in grants and private donations and is committed to covering the rest of the construction costs.

Montana Historical Society Director Molly Kruckenberg said they are grateful for the support they have received and continue to see in a wide variety of ways, from small and large donations by Montana ranchers, banks, foundations, and other individuals. The Montana Historical Society was established in 1865.

“These donations show how important our history is to our fellow Montanans and visitors,” she said.

According to the foundation website, Dennis Washington built a worldwide heavy construction business that he sold in 2007. He owns companies in mining, railroads, marine transportation, shipbuilding, heavy equipment sales and environmental remediation. Phyllis J. Peterson Washington taught elementary school in Missoula for several years, and later became an interior decorator and antiquarian.

The foundation, created in 1988, is the major philanthropic organization for The Washington Cos. and the Washington family. Visit www.dpwfoundation.org and www.washingtoncompanies.com for more information.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

